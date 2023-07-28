Louisiana Man on Parole after Killing Man with Hammer Uses Hammer to Rob Store

A Louisiana man on parole for killing a man with a hammer has been convicted of using the same weapon to rob a convenience store.

Shawn Carter, 50, was found guilty on Wednesday of armed robbery of a Gretna, La., convenience store two years ago, said a statement by Jefferson Parish District Attorney Paul Connick Jr.

Carter wielded a hammer and demanded the clerk hand over his phone and the cash in the register, according to Connick.

Carter also forbade the 42-year-old victim from activating the panic button for police, and threatened to kill him, Connick noted in his statement.

Carter physically assaulted the clerk after he dropped the register’s contents. As Carter pocketed the money, the clerk ran and hid in a stock room.

Carter was arrested by U.S. Marshals about a month after the robbery.

He had previously pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the 1994 death of 20-year-old Christian Smith.

Smith was found dead with a hammer “still embedded in his skull,” said Connick's statement.

Carter was sentenced to 40 years in prison for Smith's death and paroled in 2014.

He will be sentenced Aug. 21 on the armed robbery charges.