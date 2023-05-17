The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Louisiana House Passes Bill That Would Ban Gender-Affirming Care for Minors

    The measure now advances to the Senate.

    Kelly Rissman
    The Republican-controlled Louisiana House passed a bill Tuesday that would ban gender-affirming medical care to anyone under 18.

    The legislation passed 71-24, mostly along party lines. The measure will now move to the Senate.

    If passed, it would prevent minors from being able to receive "gender transition procedures."

    At least 16 states have already passed legislation that prevents minors from being able to get gender-affirming care, AP reported.

    Nebraska's legislature is expected to debate on Tuesday whether to add an abortion ban to a bill that would block minors from receiving gender-affirming care.

    In Missouri, the secretary of state's website announced on Tuesday that the Republican Attorney General Andrew Bailey's emergency rule—which would have placed restrictions on transgender care for minors and some adults—was terminated.

