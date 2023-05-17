Louisiana House Passes Bill That Would Ban Gender-Affirming Care for Minors
The measure now advances to the Senate.
The Republican-controlled Louisiana House passed a bill Tuesday that would ban gender-affirming medical care to anyone under 18.
The legislation passed 71-24, mostly along party lines. The measure will now move to the Senate.
If passed, it would prevent minors from being able to receive "gender transition procedures."
At least 16 states have already passed legislation that prevents minors from being able to get gender-affirming care, AP reported.
