Louisiana House Passes Bill That Would Ban Gender-Affirming Care for Minors

The Republican-controlled Louisiana House passed a bill Tuesday that would ban gender-affirming medical care to anyone under 18.

The legislation passed 71-24, mostly along party lines. The measure will now move to the Senate.

If passed, it would prevent minors from being able to receive "gender transition procedures."

At least 16 states have already passed legislation that prevents minors from being able to get gender-affirming care, AP reported.

Nebraska's legislature is expected to debate on Tuesday whether to add an abortion ban to a bill that would block minors from receiving gender-affirming care.

In Missouri, the secretary of state's website announced on Tuesday that the Republican Attorney General Andrew Bailey's emergency rule—which would have placed restrictions on transgender care for minors and some adults—was terminated.