Louisiana Governor Orders Clemency Review of Almost Every Death Row Inmate in the State

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards has directed the state pardon board to consider granting clemency to almost every death row inmate in the state, potentially commuting their death sentences to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Fifty-six out of 57 inmates who are facing death in Louisiana filed a clemency plea in June after a bill to abolish the death penalty failed during Louisiana's legislative session.

Edwards, a Democrat who will not seek reelection due to term limits, had previously expressed support for eliminating the death penalty, citing his Catholic faith and saying it was "inconsistent with Louisiana’s pro-life values, as it quite literally promotes a culture of death."

The end of Edwards' term in January means this may be the last hope for Louisiana's the death row inmates, who simultaneously filed their applications.

"It is no secret where my personal beliefs lie with respect to the death penalty. I am guided by my deep faith and taking my pro-life stance against the death penalty," Edwards wrote in his letter to the Louisiana Board of Pardons and Paroles.

"Beyond moral justifications, there are a number of reasons, whether based in law or science that support the need for mercy while considering these applications," he continued. "I believe we must consider further the imperfect nature of the criminal justice system and the actual innocence that has been proven far too often after imposition of the death penalty."

The Louisiana Board of Pardons and Paroles did not immediately return a request for comment by The Messenger.

"We're just really grateful that the governor has taken this historic step in setting these cases, hopefully for hearing on the merits, and we are hopeful that the board will see when they review these cases that Louisiana's death penalty system is broken beyond repair," Cecelia Kappel, the executive director of the Louisiana Capital Appeals Project and an attorney for several of the prisoners who have filed for clemency said.

Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry, a front runner to become the state's next governor, staunchly opposes mass clemency.

Landry has expressed support for the death penalty, saying that he would bring back firing squads and the electric chair to carry out the executions, which have been on hold.

The Republican attorney general issued an advisory to the clemency board last month that the death row inmates did not qualify for hearings due to missing a one year deadline, prompting the board to turn away the applications before Gov. Edwards directed them to consider them.

If the process is completed and sent to Edwards he could issue mass commutations to inmates, adding to a precedent set by Republican Illinois Gov. George Ryan in 2003.

Ryan commuted the death sentences of more than 160 death-row prisoners two days before leaving office. He also granted pardons to four death-row prisoners he had concluded were innocent.

(Other governors have commuted sentences for death row inmates but not as many as Ryan did in the days before he left office.)

The Louisiana clemency applications describe flaws in the individual cases including mental illness and intellectual disability, innocence claims and official misconduct.

Three-quarters of Louisiana death row prisoners are people of color, according to the Capital Appeals Project.

The state has not carried out an execution since 2010, and officials have attributed the most recent execution delays to difficulties obtaining the drugs needed for lethal injection, according to the Death Penalty Information Center.