Lottery Seller Praised for Trying to Track Down Jackpot Winner Accused of Stealing Ticket From Owner, Trying to Cash it in

A man who sold a winning lottery ticket over a decade ago is now facing a possible six-year prison sentence after investigators suspected him of defrauding the original winner on his reported quest to track down the ticket owner.

Spanish police allege Manuel Reija González found the ticketholder of an unclaimed lottery ticket worth €4.7 million or $5.17 million in 2012 and convinced him the ticket was only worth one euro, then took the ticket, according to The Guardian. His brother, who was an employee of the national lottery, is accused of aiding him in his attempt to cash in the ticket. Both have denied the accusations of wrongdoing.

At the time, Reija was celebrated as a good Samaritan when he told press outlets he had found the winning ticket and was trying to find the rightful owner instead of claiming the winnings for himself. Suspicion into his motives set in after lottery officials began questioning the lottery ticket seller's version of events, and a full investigation was launched.

Investigators began to search for the rightful winner, and news outlet reported that 317 people from around the county claimed they were the winner. A judge demanded police investigate Reija for fraud and find the true lottery winner.

While looking into the matter, police noticed a lottery player had been using the same combination of numbers over an extended period of time, including in A Coruña, where the ticket in question had been purchased, and at various vacation destinations around the country.

“We reached the conclusion that this was someone with plenty of free time who took the Christmas and Easter holidays somewhere warm, probably a pensioner,” Chief Inspector José Manuel López said, per The Guardian.

The police then worked with an organization that helps to organize vacations for elderly people and found a woman whose travel corresponded with the sales of the tickets using the same set of numbers. They discovered that her husband had been the original ticket purchaser, and he had died in 2014.

Police allege Reija attempted to cash in the multimillion-dollar ticket on six separate occasions, and prosecutors pushed for a six-year sentence for him and his brother at a preliminary hearing. They are both charged with money laundering and deceit.

Prosecutors want the winnings to go to the rightful buyer’s widow and daughter, the publication reported.