Lottery Jackpots Reach $1.4 Billion as Powerball Rises to $875M and MegaMillions Hits $560M

The Powerball jackpot for Saturday’s drawing will be an estimated $875 million after no one had a grand prize ticket for Wednesday’s drawing.

The winning numbers on Wednesday were 23, 35, 45, 66, 67 and the red Powerball was 20.

There were two million-dollar winners in the drawing. Those tickets were sold in Florida and Indiana.

The cash option for the Saturday jackpot is an estimated $441.9 million.

The jackpot currently ranks as the third largest Powerball jackpot, only behind the world record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot won last year, and the $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot won in 2016.

Jackpot winners may choose to receive their prize as an annuity, paid in 30 graduated payments over 29 years, or a lump-sum payment.

The Powerball jackpot was last hit in the April 19, 2023 drawing, when a ticket in Ohio won $252.6 million.

There have now been 36 consecutive drawings without a jackpot winner.

The odds of winning the Powerball are 1 in 292,201,338.

Powerball isn’t the only big lottery jackpot right now. The MegaMillions has risen to an estimated $560 million for Friday’s drawing with a cash option of $291.1 million.

The Mega Millions jackpot was last won in New York on April 18, and Friday’s drawing will be the 25th in a row since awarding a grand prize winner.

The odds to win the MegaMillions jackpot are even steeper than Powerball with a 1 in 302,575,350 chance to win the grand prize.

Biggest Powerball Jackpots