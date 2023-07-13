Lottery Jackpots Reach $1.4 Billion as Powerball Rises to $875M and MegaMillions Hits $560M

The Powerball jackpot for Saturday’s drawing will be an estimated $875 million after no one had a grand prize ticket for Wednesday’s drawing.
The winning numbers on Wednesday were 23, 35, 45, 66, 67 and the red Powerball was 20.
There were two million-dollar winners in the drawing. Those tickets were sold in Florida and Indiana.
The cash option for the Saturday jackpot is an estimated $441.9 million.
The jackpot currently ranks as the third largest Powerball jackpot, only behind the world record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot won last year, and the $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot won in 2016.
Jackpot winners may choose to receive their prize as an annuity, paid in 30 graduated payments over 29 years, or a lump-sum payment.
The Powerball jackpot was last hit in the April 19, 2023 drawing, when a ticket in Ohio won $252.6 million.
There have now been 36 consecutive drawings without a jackpot winner.
The odds of winning the Powerball are 1 in 292,201,338.
Powerball isn’t the only big lottery jackpot right now. The MegaMillions has risen to an estimated $560 million for Friday’s drawing with a cash option of $291.1 million.
The Mega Millions jackpot was last won in New York on April 18, and Friday’s drawing will be the 25th in a row since awarding a grand prize winner.
The odds to win the MegaMillions jackpot are even steeper than Powerball with a 1 in 302,575,350 chance to win the grand prize.
Biggest Powerball Jackpots
- $2.04 Billion – Nov. 7, 2022 – CA
- $1.586 Billion – Jan. 13, 2016 – CA, FL, TN
- $875 Million (est.) – July 15, 2023
- $768.4 Million – March 27, 2019 – WI
- $758.7 Million – Aug. 23, 2017 – MA
- $754.6 Million – Feb. 6, 2023 - WA
- $731.1 Million – Jan. 20, 2021 – MD
- $699.8 Million – Oct. 4, 2021 – CA
- $687.8 Million – Oct. 27, 2018 – IA, NY
- $632.6 Million – Jan. 5, 2022 – CA, WI
