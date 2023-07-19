Lottery Jackpots Keep Growing: No Winner in $720 Million Mega Millions
The Powerball jackpot, meanwhile, stands at an estimated $1 billion
The Mega Millions jackpot has risen to an estimated $720 million after no winning ticket was sold — again. It's now one of two national lotteries with enormous jackpots but equally enormous odds against winning them.
No ticket for Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing matched the white balls 19, 22, 31, 37, 54 and the gold Mega Ball 18.
The new jackpot is Mega Millions' fifth largest, the lottery said in a news release. On Monday, the nation's other big lottery game — Powerball — also went without a winner, and its jackpot now stands at an estimated $1 billion, the third largest for that game.
- Mega Millions Jackpot Hits $820 Million After Another Drawing Without a Top Winner
- Mega Millions Hits $640 Million, One of the Highest Jackpots Ever for Lottery Game
- Retired Handyman Wins $476 Million Mega Millions Jackpot in New York
- No Winners in Mega Millions Drawing Tuesday as Pot Climbs to $910 Million
For Mega Millions, the estimated $720 million jackpot in the next drawing would only be distributed to a winner who chooses an annuity paid over 29 years. Nearly all grand prize winners opt to take a cash payout, which for Friday night's drawing is an estimated $369.6 million.
The largest Mega Millions jackpot was $1.537 billion won by an anonymous player in South Carolina on Oct. 23, 2018.
Despite the game's long odds of 1 in 302.6 million, players continue to purchase tickets as the size of the grand prize grows.
The last time a Mega Millions player hit the top prize was April 18.
Mega Millions is played in 45 states as well as in Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- TikTok Star ‘Mama Tot’ to White Boaters in Viral Dock Fight: ‘Ya’ll Got What Ya’ll Deserved’News
- Colorado Man Gets 97 Years in Prison for Double Murder Captured on Victim’s Digital Audio RecorderNews
- Woman Accused of Sending Boyfriend Photos of Herself Sexually Assaulting ToddlerNews
- American Airlines Pilot Makes Passengers Sit Up and Pay Attention with Viral In-Flight RantOffbeat Etc
- Miami Professor Develops Index-Card-Sized Tool to Deter Mass ShootersNews
- San Antonio Teen, Uvalde School Shooter’s Cousin, Arrested for Alleged School Shooting ThreatsNews
- Florida Pastor Accused of Running Multimillion-Dollar eBay Scam Ring With Halfway House ResidentsNews
- Historic Book Publisher Simon & Schuster Sells for $1.62 Billion to Private Equity FirmBusiness
- Burglar Stops to Baptize Himself While Robbing Florida ChurchNews
- YouTube Star MrBeast Sued for $100 Million by Burger PartnersBusiness
- Federal Government Shuts Down, Flights Grounded Amid Severe Storm Warning in Washington, DCPolitics
- Study Hints That AI Chatbots Can Be Solid Personal TrainersTech