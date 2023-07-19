Lottery Jackpots Keep Growing: No Winner in $720 Million Mega Millions - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Bryan Randall, Sandra Bullock’s Longtime Partner, Dead at 57

Lottery Jackpots Keep Growing: No Winner in $720 Million Mega Millions

The Powerball jackpot, meanwhile, stands at an estimated $1 billion

Published |Updated
Associated Press
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

The Mega Millions jackpot has risen to an estimated $720 million after no winning ticket was sold — again. It's now one of two national lotteries with enormous jackpots but equally enormous odds against winning them.

If a lucky individual calls the winning numbers on Tuesday — the day of the next Mega Millions drawing — they will take home the game's fourth-largest jackpot to date.
Mega Millions cards are displayed at the Fuel On Convenience store in Pittsburgh, Jan. 9, 2023. The Mega Millions jackpot has risen to an estimated $720 million after no winning ticket was sold Tuesday, July 18. The estimated jackpot for the next drawing on Friday, July 21, would be the fifth highest ever in Mega Millions history.AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File

No ticket for Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing matched the white balls 19, 22, 31, 37, 54 and the gold Mega Ball 18.

The new jackpot is Mega Millions' fifth largest, the lottery said in a news release. On Monday, the nation's other big lottery game — Powerball — also went without a winner, and its jackpot now stands at an estimated $1 billion, the third largest for that game.

Read More

For Mega Millions, the estimated $720 million jackpot in the next drawing would only be distributed to a winner who chooses an annuity paid over 29 years. Nearly all grand prize winners opt to take a cash payout, which for Friday night's drawing is an estimated $369.6 million.

The largest Mega Millions jackpot was $1.537 billion won by an anonymous player in South Carolina on Oct. 23, 2018.

Despite the game's long odds of 1 in 302.6 million, players continue to purchase tickets as the size of the grand prize grows.

The last time a Mega Millions player hit the top prize was April 18.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states as well as in Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.