Man Carjacks 2 Vehicles in Los Angeles Live on TV Amid Wild Police Chase

A man wanted for allegedly stealing a van also stole two other vehicles during a pursuit through northern Los Angeles Wednesday while chopper cameras rolled.

Police first received reports around 9 a.m. that the unidentified man had allegedly stolen a van from a gas station in Ventura.

Officers later found the van near North Hollywood around 11 a.m. and began to chase it, according to a report by KTLA, but the pursuit was called off after two Los Angeles Police Department vehicles crashed.

Different officers started pursuing the van again around 1 p.m. and disabled its tires with a spike strip. The suspect then abandoned the van and allegedly stole a BMW sedan from a nearby gas station, evading officers who seemingly did not know he had changed vehicles.

Two passengers were in the BMW when the man stole it, but escaped unharmed before he left the gas station. The driver stopped at three more gas stations around 1:45 p.m., colliding with a police vehicle in the process, and then allegedly stole another van around 1:50 p.m.

The suspect subsequently drove onto northbound state Route 101, surpassing 100 mph, before getting off the highway in Thousand Oaks.

The suspect then stopped the van after being surrounded by police officers and surrendered, as police arrested him without further incident.