Man Carjacks 2 Vehicles in Los Angeles Live on TV Amid Wild Police Chase - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

Man Carjacks 2 Vehicles in Los Angeles Live on TV Amid Wild Police Chase

The unidentified suspect was arrested after roughly three hours

Published |Updated
Eli Walsh
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
An aerial view of the Highway 101 and Highway 110 interchange in downtown Los Angeles, California. Kevin Johnson/Getty Images

A man wanted for allegedly stealing a van also stole two other vehicles during a pursuit through northern Los Angeles Wednesday while chopper cameras rolled.

Police first received reports around 9 a.m. that the unidentified man had allegedly stolen a van from a gas station in Ventura.

Officers later found the van near North Hollywood around 11 a.m. and began to chase it, according to a report by KTLA, but the pursuit was called off after two Los Angeles Police Department vehicles crashed.

Read More

Different officers started pursuing the van again around 1 p.m. and disabled its tires with a spike strip. The suspect then abandoned the van and allegedly stole a BMW sedan from a nearby gas station, evading officers who seemingly did not know he had changed vehicles.

Two passengers were in the BMW when the man stole it, but escaped unharmed before he left the gas station. The driver stopped at three more gas stations around 1:45 p.m., colliding with a police vehicle in the process, and then allegedly stole another van around 1:50 p.m.

The suspect subsequently drove onto northbound state Route 101, surpassing 100 mph, before getting off the highway in Thousand Oaks.

The suspect then stopped the van after being surrounded by police officers and surrendered, as police arrested him without further incident.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.