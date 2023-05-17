The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Los Angeles Fences Former Homeless Encampment on San Vicente

    The site had sometimes included people who were naked

    Published |Updated
    eli walsh
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    Levi Clancy/Wikimedia Commons

    The city of Los Angeles recently placed a fence along a portion of San Vicente Boulevard to keep out members of a homeless encampment that had taken residence in the area, the city’s local ABC affiliate reported.

    Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass had recently visited the encampment between Wilshire and La Cienega boulevards that had sometimes included people who were naked.

    Most of the residents who had taken shelter there, including those who had been naked, were placed into housing after Bass’ visit through the city’s Inside Safe program, which seeks to house those living in tents outside and prevent encampments from returning.

    Local business owners near the encampment had frequently urged Bass’ office for several months to do something about the tents, ABC 7 reported, arguing that the area was unsafe.

    Read More

    The city also plans to beautify the area once residents have been placed into housing and all of the tents have been removed.

    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow TheMessenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.