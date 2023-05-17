The city of Los Angeles recently placed a fence along a portion of San Vicente Boulevard to keep out members of a homeless encampment that had taken residence in the area, the city’s local ABC affiliate reported.
Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass had recently visited the encampment between Wilshire and La Cienega boulevards that had sometimes included people who were naked.
Most of the residents who had taken shelter there, including those who had been naked, were placed into housing after Bass’ visit through the city’s Inside Safe program, which seeks to house those living in tents outside and prevent encampments from returning.
Local business owners near the encampment had frequently urged Bass’ office for several months to do something about the tents, ABC 7 reported, arguing that the area was unsafe.
The city also plans to beautify the area once residents have been placed into housing and all of the tents have been removed.
