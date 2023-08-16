Los Angeles Council Member Seeks to Ban Businesses From Going Cash-Free: ‘Not Inclusive’ - The Messenger
Los Angeles Council Member Seeks to Ban Businesses From Going Cash-Free: ‘Not Inclusive’

'Low-income communities' still rely on paper dollars to conduct daily business, argues Heather Hutt

Scott McDonald
A close-up of a cash machine with a sticker protesting against a cashless society on September 18, 2021. Matthew Horwood/Getty Images

A city council member in Los Angeles has proposed a bill that will make it illegal for businesses to go cash-free, ensuring locals that their pocket change is still worth something.

Councilwoman Heather Hutt, who represents a large sector of the city from the heart of L.A. to Baldwin Hills and Koreatown, said “low-income communities” still rely on paper dollars to conduct daily transactions and business.

“Cashless businesses create an economy in our City that is not inclusive and accessible for all people,” Hutt said, according to local station KTLA. “There are many unbanked groups, including [minorities] and low-income communities, that rely on cash to pay for goods and services.”

Should the council approve it to go forward, the city attorney would then draft an ordinance upon the council’s request.

Going cashless has become more common over the past several years, but more noticeable among white Americans than minorities, a study indicates.

Pew Research Center study found that non-cash purchases made are from white Americans, as opposed to Blacks and Hispanics.

“Americans with lower incomes continue to be more reliant on cash than those who are more affluent,” the study indicates. “Three in 10 Americans whose household income falls below $30,000 a year say they use cash for all or almost all of their purchases in a typical week."

Read More

"That share drops to 20% among those in households earning $30,000 to $49,999 and 6% among those living in households earning $50,000 or more a year," according to the study.

Huff said there needs to be equality between all households in the city.

“As a City that has promised to be a safe and fair place for all, we must be proactive in ensuring that all our systems create fairness and equity for each and every individual,” Hutt said.

