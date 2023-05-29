Lori Vallow Daybell Wants a New Trial After Murder Conviction Over ‘Confusing’ Jury Directions

Lawyers for Lori Vallow Daybell are requesting a new trial after she was found guilty of murdering her two children.

Earlier this month, jurors in Boise, Idaho, found the 49-year-old guilty of various counts related to killing her children, 7-year-old Joshua "JJ" Vallow and 16-year-old Tylee Ryan.

According to CBS affiliate KUTV, Vallow Daybell's legal team has recently filed a motion for a new trial.

In court documents obtained by the news station, her attorneys argue that the court misdirected jurors by changing the definition of conspiracy between the grand and trial juries.

The defense claims they were previously informed that the conspiracy involved at least five people, but the trial jury was instructed to consider only two individuals.

Additionally, they argue that the court allowed the state of Idaho to amend the indictment regarding the definition of grand theft after denying the defense's attempts to amend it in 2022.

Vallow Daybell's attorneys also contend that the jury was given "confusing" instructions and that one juror relied on evidence not presented during the trial, KUTV reported.

The legal team referred to an interview with one of the jurors who stated that they considered specific evidence, such as testimony from Arizona and body camera footage of Charles Vallow, as demonstrative rather than part of the official evidence.

The defense believes these factors warrant a new trial based on the Idaho Code, which allows for such action if the jury receives evidence from outside the court, misdirects the jury, or the verdict is contrary to the law or evidence.

Lawyers for Vallow Daybell did not immediately respond to The Messenger's request for comment on Monday.

Vallow Daybell's children were last seen alive in September 2019. They were later found buried on her husband Chad Daybell's property in June 2020.

During the trial, Vallow Daybell's surviving son, Ryan, testified against his mother, accused her of hiding information, and ultimately confronted her about his siblings' deaths.

Throughout the trial, Vallow Daybell denied involvement in her children's deaths, requesting to leave the court during graphic descriptions of their decomposing bodies.

It was revealed that both Vallow Daybell and her husband had become increasingly radicalized before the children's disappearance, adopting doomsday beliefs and expressing fears of evil spirits turning people into "zombies."

Witnesses testified that Vallow Daybell had referred to her children as "zombies" before they disappeared.

The children were receiving monthly Social Security checks totaling $6,000 due to the deaths of their respective fathers, prosecutors said. Prosecutors argued that Vallow Daybell and Chad Daybell were pocketing this money, contributing to their motive for murder.

As The Messenger previously reported, Vallow Daybell was also found guilty of conspiracy to commit murder and grand theft.