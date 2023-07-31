Lori Vallow Daybell To Be Sentenced for Murders of Her 2 Children

Lori Vallow Daybell faces up to life in prison without parole Monday as she is sentenced in Idaho for the murders of her two youngest children and a romantic rival in a case that included bizarre claims that her son and daughter were zombies and that she was a goddess sent to usher in the Biblical apocalypse.

Almost three years after police discovered the bodies of her two children, "Doomsday” mom Lori Vallow Daybell was found guilty of murder in May.

It came after a month-long trial followed by people around the world.

She was found guilty on both counts of murder. Jurors also found Vallow Daybell guilty on charges of conspiracy and grand theft that she faced in connection with her the deaths of her children.

Vallow Daybell was also found guilty of conspiracy to commit the murder of Chad Daybell's former wife, Tammie Daybell.

A banner with photos of Tylee Ryan and her brother J.J. Vallow is seen on a fence set up as a memorial near where her body was found on May 10, 2023 in Rexburg, Idaho. (Photo by Natalie Behring/Getty Images)

Vallow Daybell’s two children, Joshua “JJ” Vallow, 7, and Tylee Ryan, 16, were last seen in September 2019 and were discovered buried on her husband Chad Daybell's property in June 2020. Chad Daybell was also charged in their murder but will face a separate trial. Both are also facing charges in Arizona for murdering Daybell’s former wife.

Lori Vallow DaybellCredit: Madison County Sheriff’s Office Madison County Sheriff’s Office

Monday's sentencing will take place at the Fremont County Courthouse in St. Anthony, Idaho. Judge Steven W. Boyce is expected to hear testimony from several representatives of the victims, including Vallow Daybell's only surviving son, Colby Ryan.

Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow married in November 2019, about two weeks after Daybell's previous wife, Tammy, was killed. Tammy Daybell initially was described as having died of natural causes, but an autopsy later showed she had been asphyxiated, authorities said.

Both Vallow Daybell and her husband Chad Daybell grew increasingly radicalized in the months before her children went missing, parroting doomsday-focused beliefs and fears of evil spirits turning people into “zombies," according to friends and prosecutors.

The mother’s former friend Melanie Gibb told the court she had referred to the children as “zombies” many times before their disappearance.

In his divorce filings, the late Charles Vallow, who was shot and killed by Vallow Daybell’s brother, said his then-wife thought of herself as a godly figure who was meant to help bring the apocalypse upon the world.

Her two murdered children were getting a collective $6,000 a month in social security checks from their respective fathers' deaths — money that prosecutors say the couple was happily pocketing and was in part the motivation for the killings.

An Idaho judge ruled earlier this year that Vallow Daybell would not face the death penalty, but she is likely to spend the rest of her life in prison following her sentencing.