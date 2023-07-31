Lori Vallow Daybell Sentenced to Three Life Sentences in Prison for Murdering Her Two Children

Lori Vallow Daybell was sentenced to three life sentences in prison with no chance of parole by an Idaho judge on Monday for the killings of her two youngest children and conspiring to murder her husband's ex-wife.

The sentencing capped a case filled with bizarre claims, including that the two children were "zombies" and that Vallow Daybell was a goddess sent to help launch the Biblical apocalypse.

At the Fremont County Courthouse in St. Anthony, Idaho, Judge Steven W. Boyce handed down his sentencing to the "Doomsday" mother after hearing testimony from representatives of the victims, including Colby Ryan, Vallow Daybell's only surviving son.

"I've lost my entire family in life," Ryan said in a statement read aloud by prosecutors. "I lost the opportunity to share life with the people I love the most. I've watched everything crumble and be shredded to pieces."

The hearing came two months after Vallow Daybell, 50, was found guilty by a Boise jury for the murders of Joshua “JJ” Vallow, 7, and Tylee Ryan, 16.

The jury also found her guilty on charges of conspiracy and grand theft that she faced in connection to the two deaths, and conspiracy to commit murder of her husband's former wife, Tammy Daybell.

"The most unimaginable type of murder is to have a mother murdering her own children -- and that's exactly what you did," Boyce told Vallow Daybell on Monday.

Boyce imposed three consecutive life sentences -- one for each of her murdered children, and one in connection to the charges involving Tammy Daybell's death.

He added: "You simply have no remorse for it. Even sitting here today, there's no remorse for what you did."

Vallow Daybell's two children were last seen alive in September 2019, and were later found buried on her husband Chad Daybell's property in June 2020.

Kay Woodcock, JJ's grandmother, told the court Monday Vallow Daybell uses "her body and manipulative mind" for her "selfish greed and satisfaction."

"She deserves to never again breathe oxygen as a free member of society," Woodcock said during a half-hour long emotional reading of her victim impact statement.

"She has shown no grief for the lives she willingly took or the pain she caused," Woodcock said. "Today, I take the power back by standing here speaking out loud of all the pain and loss she caused."

Lori Vallow Daybell Madison County Sheriff’s Office

According to prosecutors and friends of the couple, the Vallow Daybell and her husband were radicalized in the months before the children disappeared.

They spoke of doomsday-related beliefs and feared evil spirits would turn people into "zombies."

Vallow Daybell's late ex-husband, Charles Vallow, who was shot and killed by Vallow Daybell's brother, wrote in his divorce filings that his then-wife saw herself as a godly figure who was tasked with helping coordinate the apocalypse.

Vallow Daybell addressed the court on Monday moments before the sentence was handed down. She said she speaks to her slain children and Tammy Daybell regularly through her "access to heaven and the spirit world."

"Jesus Christ knows the truth of what happened here," she said, while reading a statement. "Jesus Christ knows that no one was murdered in this case. Accidental deaths happen. Suicides happen. Fatal side effects from medications happen."

Her defense had asked Boyce for a 20-year prison sentenced with the possibility of parole after two decades served.

Court documents filed in May alleged Vallow Daybell was suffering from mental illness, but due to Idaho law, her mental state was not referenced during the trial.

Boyce acknowledged she had "mental health issues."

"I've reviewed your personal history including statements from your own immediate family members, and it's clear, something radically changed in you that led you to where you are today," he said.

Ryan said his slain siblings "brought so much light into the world."

"I want them to be remembered for who they were and not to be just a spectacle, or a headline to the world," Ryan's statement said.

"Tylee was sweet and kind, funny and bold and she deserves to be seen as such," he said. "JJ was the most fun, sweet and silly kid I'd ever known, loving and so smart. He deserves to be seen as such."

Prosecutors had said Vallow Daybell and Daybell were pocketing $6,000 a month in Social Security payments intended for the two children, which they citied as part of the motivation for the murders.

Vallow Daybell has denied that she is murdered her children. The case was the subject of the Netflix documentary series, Sins of our Mother, released last year.

Chad Daybell is facing charges in a separate trial for the two murders. He has pleaded not guilty.

The couple married in November 2019, roughly two weeks after Tammy Daybell's death.

An autopsy found Tammy Daybell was asphyxiated, authorities said.

The couple is now facing charges in Arizona for her death.