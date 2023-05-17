Lori Vallow Daybell Juror ‘Put a Face to Evil’ After Seeing Her

One of the jurors who convicted a mother earlier this month of murdering her two youngest children in Idaho is speaking out.

Saul Hernandez said that for the first time in his life, he has put a face to evil.

Hernandez spoke with ABC News in an interview that aired Wednesday about Lori Vallow Daybell's trial in the murders of her 7- and 16-year-old children in 2019.

Lori Vallow Daybell Credit: Madison County Sheriff’s Office

Daybell, as well as her husband, Chad Daybell, were charged with two counts of first degree murder.

The juror said he found it harder and harder to look at Daybell, 49, as the six-week trial went on. She was found guilty by the jury last Friday.

"Growing up, you talk about good and bad, God and evil. And I think for the first time in my life, I put a face to evil," Hernandez said.

In September 2019, 16-year-old Tylee Ryan and 7-year-old Joshua "J.J." Vallow disappeared, and their family reported them missing in November.

Their remains were discovered in June 2020, on Chad Daybell's property in Fremont County, Idaho.

(Photo by Natalie Behring/Getty Images)

The couple also were charged with conspiracy to commit murder over the death of Daybell's ex-wife 49-year-old Tamara Daybell.

She died of asphyxiation in October 2019, just a month before Lori and Chad Daybell married.

Prosecutors argued that Lori Daybell used "power, money and sex" to get what she wanted, as well as using religion to manipulate others.

They also said the pair believed their children were zombies when they chose to kill them.

Hernandez told ABC News that he feels she believed she was an apostle in a doomsday cult: "I think she started with curiosity, exploring what her initial beliefs were. Then once Chad came into the picture, she went along with it."

The Daybells conspired with her brother to murder the children, before getting married and heading to Hawaii for their honeymoon.

"I was disgusted. I didn't want to look at them," said Hernandez, referring to photos shown to the courtroom of their vacation.

"I just couldn't believe how someone can be that happy when your kids are in the ground, and the person that was key in all of this is sitting across from you, smiling at you and dancing with you on the beach."

Lori Daybell faces a lifetime in prison without parole when she is sentenced, while her husband will stand trial at a later date.