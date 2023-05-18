Lori Daybell Indicted in Arizona, Accused of Conspiring to Kill Niece’s Husband in Arizona

Days after Lori Vallow Daybell was convicted by an Idaho jury for killing her two children, an indictment from an Arizona grand jury for conspiracy to murder her niece's former husband in 2019 came to light.
FOX 10 Phoenix first reported Tuesday that Daybell was indicted in Maricopa County for an alleged conspiracy to murder Brandon Boudreaux, who was formerly married to her niece, Melanie Pawlowski.
The indictment initially was handed down in February 2022, but had so far remained sealed.
Daybell, 49, was convicted Friday in Boise, Idaho, for the murders of her two children, Joshua “JJ” Vallow, 7, and Tylee Ryan, 16, who were last seen in September 2019.
She also was found guilty of conspiring to murder her husband's former wife, and grand theft.
Through the latest indictment, authorities in Gilbert, Ariz., allege Daybell, along with her brother, Alex Cox, conspired to kill Boudreaux in October 2019, when an attempt on Cox's life was made as he pulled into his driveway, according to FOX 10.
Boudreaux told police a person in a Jeep Wrangler pointed a gun out the window and fired shots at him, but he was not hit.
Boudreaux initially believed his ex-wife may have been involved because she was among a handful of people who knew the location of his home, where he had been living for only a couple of weeks, the news station reported.
However, investigators uncovered surveillance video footage from an Idaho storage facility that allegedly shows Daybell and Cox unloading a spare tire and back seat from a gray Jeep Wrangler, FOX 10 reported.
Detectives also were able to obtain digital evidence to place Cox in the area near the time of the shooting, according to the report.
Cox died of natural cases in 2019.
The latest charges against Daybell in Arizona come as she and her husband, Chad Daybell, are facing charges there in a separate case involving the murder of Daybell's ex-wife. Both have reportedly pleaded not guilty for those accusations.
At the trial for the murders of the two children in Idaho, prosecutors and friends of the couple said the two were radicalized in the months before the children disappeared.
They began to speak of doomsday-related beliefs and feared evil spirits would turn people into "zombies."
Vallow Daybell, however, has denied she is responsible for her children's deaths.
