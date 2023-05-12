Lori Vallow Daybell Found Guilty in Murders of Her Two Children

Almost three years after police discovered the bodies of her two children, "Doomsday” mom Lori Vallow Daybell has been found guilty of murder.

On Friday, a Boise, Idaho, jury considering various counts related to the killings announced their decision, which came after a month-long trial followed by people around the world.

She was found guilty on both counts of murder. Jurors also found Vallow Daybell guilty on charges of conspiracy and grand theft that she faced in connection with her the deaths of her children.

Vallow Daybell was also found guilty of conspiracy to commit murder of Chad Daybell's former wife, Tammie Daybell.

Vallow Daybell’s two children, Joshua “JJ” Vallow, 7, and Tylee Ryan, 16, were last seen in September 2019 and were discovered buried on her husband Chad Daybell's property in June 2020. Chad Daybell was also charged in their murder, but will face a separate trial. Both are also facing charges in Arizona for murdering Daybell’s former wife.

During an explosive trial that was not broadcast for public viewing, prosecutors revealed Vallow Daybell’s hair was found a piece of duct tape wrapped around her 7-year-old son’s decomposing body. The evidence stunned the public, many of whom had been following her case after watching one of the many television specials about Vallow Daybell, most notably the Netflix documentary, “Sins of our Mother.”

Vallow Daybell's sole remaining son, Ryan, sobbed on the stand as he testified against his mother during the trial. Prosecutors played a call for the jury in which he confronted his mother, saying she was hiding things from him.

The mom responded, “I’m not hiding, why would you think I’m hiding?” Her son shot back: "Probably because you murdered my siblings!”

Vallow Daybell, 49, denied that she killed her two kids on the call, and remained steadfast in her denial throughout the trial. At one point, she asked if she could leave the court as prosecutors went into graphic detail about her children's rotting bodies, which the judge denied.

Both Vallow Daybell and her husband Chad Daybell grew increasingly radicalized in the months before her children went missing, parroting doomsday-focused beliefs and fears of evil spirits turning people into “zombies," according to friends and prosecutors.

The mother’s former friend Melanie Gibb told the court she had referred to the children as “zombies” many times before their disapearance.

In his divorce filings, the late Charles Vallow, who was shot and killed by Vallow Daybell’s brother, said his then-wife thought of herself as a godly figure who was meant to help bring the apocalypse upon the world.

Her two murdered children were getting a collective $6,000 a month in social security checks from their respective fathers' deaths — money that prosecutors say the couple was happily pocketing and was in part the motivation for the killings.

An Idaho judge ruled earlier this year that Vallow Daybell would not face the death penalty, but she is likely to spend the rest of her life in prison following her sentencing.

