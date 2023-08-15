Looters in Lahaina Stealing Gas and Food as Residents Become Desperate for Supplies After Wildfires

Looters in devastated Lahaina are stealing food, gas and clothing - and even holding up people at gunpoint - in the wake of the deadliest wildfires in a century.

The few businesses left standing from the fast-moving wildfires that tore through the historic town of Lahaina last week are reporting brazen incidents of theft. Some attribute the thefts to the desperate actions of survivors taking measures into their own hands in the absence of local leadership and scarcity of supplies.

"A lot of people are angry. A lot of bad things are happening. People are going into survival mode," Cassidy Keilieha told NBC News while at a donation center in Wailuku on Saturday.

Lahaina was one of the hardest hit communities on Maui by the blazes that killed at least 99 people, but residents like Keilieha say the level of desperation there is rising among people as they try to rebuild after seeing their homes destroyed or losing family members and close friends in the fast-moving inferno.

"Do not go to Lahaina thinking that you’re going to get fed when you realize there are no resources," She said. "There are no stores out there for you. Everything is empty. There’s nothing out there."

Bryan Sizemore, a commercial sport fisherman who has lived on Maui for 20 years, told NBC News that he had to chase off several looters at gunpoint.

“My boat exploded as a result of the flames, but my business somehow made it. But there’s been looters at my place, people stealing gas," Sizemore, 48, said Monday. "I’ve been sleeping there in my car. ... They’re poking holes into the gas tanks and draining them off."

Jeremy Aganos, the owner of Coconut Caboose, a restaurant and food truck business in Lahaina, said he barely survived after his home burned but his business was one of the rare ones in the city left standing.

He told KITV that his business was hit by looters, but pointed out that it is "utter chaos" for people on the island as they search for water, food and shelter.

Gov. Josh Green and Maui Police Chief John Pelletier said at a news conference that they have not received reports of looting.

“We have officers responding to where calls could’ve been. Not one victim was standing by and no report has been made. Could there have been cases like this and they’ve been reported properly, yes but as of now, we didn’t get those calls,” Pelletier said according to KITV.

Matt Robb, a co-owner of the Dirty Monkey, a bar in Lahaina, said there is a police and military presence during the day, "but at night people are being robbed at gunpoint."

An aerial image taken on Aug. 10 shows destroyed homes and buildings in Lahaina following the wildfires in Maui. PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

"People are raped and pillaged. I mean, they're going through houses — and then by day, it's hunky-dory. So where is the support? I don't think our government and our leaders, at this point, know how to handle this or what to do," he told Business Insider.

Kami Irwin, who is helping with relief efforts from Kihei, south along the coast from Lehaina, said locals are working around the clock to coordinate supplies like clean drinking water and medications, and are also mounting neighborhood patrols to look out for people's safety.

"I had to deal with a situation that wasn't even part of who I am or what I do," Irwin told Business Insider. "I had to talk to pilots that got grounded with our medical supplies who were stuck on the Big Island because the Department of Health stopped them from transporting insulin. And we have people all over the island that need insulin."

Irwin believes the utter destruction on the ground surpasses anything seen in the media.

"I haven't even had time to watch the news, but people are telling me on the mainland that, from the videos that I'm sharing, that it is way worse than what the news is even sharing," Irwin said.

"We have so many people that are missing and unaccounted for. It's an actual horrific nightmare that you just cannot wake up from. It's beyond words."