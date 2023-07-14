Looks Like Time to Pull Out Scientists’ ‘Whitest’ White Amid Hue & Cry Over Hottest Summer

Researchers from Purdue University are furiously working to further develop the ultra-white paint they created that reflects up to 98% of the sun's rays away from the Earth's surface and into deep space.
In an interview with the New York Times, Purdue Professor Xiulin Ruan explained that the unique color — developed two years ago and since recognized as the whitest paint ever by Guinness World Records — can cool surfaces by up to 8 degrees Fahrenheit during the day and 19 degrees Fahrenheit at night, reducing the need for air conditioning by up to 40%.
Ruan's ultra-white paint is not searingly bright; it diffuses light out and resembles regular white.
There seems to be no time like the present for the unique paint.
- Climate Experts Reveal 2023 Is Likely Hottest Year On Record — and this Summer Will Get Worse
- Amid Jason Aldean Backlash, YouTube Commenters Praise ‘Try That in a Small Town,’ Blast CMT for Pulling Video
- NASA Scientist Predicts July 2023 Will Be Earth’s Hottest Month in Thousands of Years
- Jason Aldean Speaks Out on ‘Small Town’ Backlash Publicly for First Time: ‘Cancel Culture Is a Thing’
- What It Feels Like in the Hottest City in America: ‘Water Becomes Like Gold’
"We wanted to help with climate change, and now it's more of a crisis and getting worse," Ruan told the Times. "We wanted to see if it was possible to help save energy while cooling down the Earth."
Record-breaking high temperatures have been hitting many regions of the country this summer, so many Americans would likely welcome any way to help cool buildings and cities.
NBC News reported that 86 million Americans were in triple-digit temperatures during heat waves on Thursday.
Ruan's research team is working on enhancing the paint's durability and dirt resistance before it can be commercially available.
Additionally, they are developing colored paints that use ultra-white paint as a base, although their cooling performance will not match that of the ultra-white paint.
University of California, Davis, professor Jeremy Munday told the Times that he believed that by coating just 1 to 2% of the Earth's surface with such materials, global temperatures could be stabilized by preventing the planet from absorbing more heat than it emits.
However, Munday said that covering large areas with radiative materials poses practical, ecological, and weather-related challenges.
He also maintained that large-scale radiative cooling through paint is not a long-term solution, but a short-term measure to address climate change until more comprehensive solutions are implemented, such as reducing greenhouse gas emissions from fossil fuels.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Colorado District Court Judge Halts Enforcement of Age Limit Law on Gun PurchasesNews
- 2 Dead, Thousands of Flight Cancellations, 1.1 Million Lose Power in Eastern US StormsNews
- Woman Charged With Attempted Murder After Allegedly Putting Bleach in Husband’s CoffeeNews
- Man Accused of Murdering Naomi Irion Dies by Suicide in Maximum Security Cell While Awaiting TrialNews
- Woman Suffers ‘Major Injury’ in Apparent Shark Attack at Rockaway Beach in NYCNews
- Nearly 100,000 Without Power in Maryland as Strong Storms Pummel StateNews
- Oregon Man Arrested on Suspicion of Murder, Abuse of a Corpse in Disappearance of WomanNews
- Miami-Dade Police Director Saved From Suicide Attempt by Wife Who Grabbed His Arm: LawyerNews
- Man Blames Employer for Cocaine Addiction, Says He Needed More Therapy After Killing Someone at Work: LawsuitNews
- Florida Man Storms into Hospital, Tackles Nurse, Strips Naked, Floods Emergency Room: PoliceNews
- California Man Gets Life in Prison for Shooting Victim, Leaving Him to Drown in Ocean Over DebtNews
- Republican Policymaker Proposes Banning Kids Under 18 From Visiting Library Without an AdultNews