Looks Like Time to Pull Out Scientists’ ‘Whitest’ White Amid Hue & Cry Over Hottest Summer

Purdue Professor Xiulin Ruan claims the paint can cool surfaces by up to 8 degrees Fahrenheit during the day and 19 degrees Fahrenheit at night

Jason Hahn
White paint and brush.Yagi Studio/Getty Images

Researchers from Purdue University are furiously working to further develop the ultra-white paint they created that reflects up to 98% of the sun's rays away from the Earth's surface and into deep space.

In an interview with the New York Times, Purdue Professor Xiulin Ruan explained that the unique color — developed two years ago and since recognized as the whitest paint ever by Guinness World Records — can cool surfaces by up to 8 degrees Fahrenheit during the day and 19 degrees Fahrenheit at night, reducing the need for air conditioning by up to 40%.

Ruan's ultra-white paint is not searingly bright; it diffuses light out and resembles regular white.

There seems to be no time like the present for the unique paint.

"We wanted to help with climate change, and now it's more of a crisis and getting worse," Ruan told the Times. "We wanted to see if it was possible to help save energy while cooling down the Earth."

Record-breaking high temperatures have been hitting many regions of the country this summer, so many Americans would likely welcome any way to help cool buildings and cities.

NBC News reported that 86 million Americans were in triple-digit temperatures during heat waves on Thursday.

Ruan's research team is working on enhancing the paint's durability and dirt resistance before it can be commercially available.

Additionally, they are developing colored paints that use ultra-white paint as a base, although their cooling performance will not match that of the ultra-white paint.

University of California, Davis, professor Jeremy Munday told the Times that he believed that by coating just 1 to 2% of the Earth's surface with such materials, global temperatures could be stabilized by preventing the planet from absorbing more heat than it emits.

However, Munday said that covering large areas with radiative materials poses practical, ecological, and weather-related challenges.

He also maintained that large-scale radiative cooling through paint is not a long-term solution, but a short-term measure to address climate change until more comprehensive solutions are implemented, such as reducing greenhouse gas emissions from fossil fuels.

