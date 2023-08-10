Looking for an Adventure? Check Out These US Spots Before Extreme Weather Changes Destroy Them

As record-breaking heat and extreme weather continue to affect the lives of residents across the United States, the changing climate and weather are also affecting many natural wonders.

Heatwaves, drought, and wildfires continue to threaten the well-being of people, as well as natural wonders across the country, as reported by Insider. While the five natural wonders listed below are protected, you may want to consider paying them a visit as they are at risk of extinction.

Arizona's Saguaro cacti

Cacti are often thought of as one of the toughest plants as they are able to survive in the western deserts, but they can only take so much heat. Reuters reported in July that the record-breaking heat has been causing saguaro cacti to collapse and die.

The cacti can grow up to 40 feet and typically live for about 150 years, but extreme heat combined with a lack of water has been sending some to an early death.

Scientists are still unsure whether the heatwave will impact the cacti long-term, but so long as record-breaking heat and prolonged drought continue, more cacti are expected to die.

Saguaro cacti are primarily found in southern Arizona and northwestern Mexico in the Sonoran Desert. A specific destination to see the cacti is Saguaro National Park, just northwest of Tuscon.

Florida’s coral reefs

As reported by the New York Times, record-breaking temperatures in Florida have left the ocean so warm that swimmers have said it feels like syrup. Not only is this uncomfortable to people, but it is really affecting marine life, especially coral reefs.

Hot water has led much of the coral reefs to become bleached or even die. In an effort to save the coral, scientists have been removing some of the coral and placing them into tanks on land. While the high temperatures are amplifying the problem, the reefs have been struggling since the late 1970s as the NOAA reported that since then, healthy coral has fallen by 90%.

The 350-mile reef system is the only coral reef in the continental United States. One of the most popular ways to visit it is by snorkeling or scuba diving in the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary.

California's Joshua trees

Groves of Joshua trees in the Mojave Desert have been impacted by the York Fire, the largest wildfire in California so far this year. CNN reported that 82,000 acres had been burned as of early August, devastating millions of Joshua trees.

The Mojave Desert, Joshua trees’ primary habitat, has seen an increase in wildfires over the last several years, as reported by InciWeb. While Joshua trees can live up to 150 years, fire officials said they are not adapted to fires.

Joshua Tree National Park, located about 130 miles east of Los Angeles, is one of the most popular places to see the spiky plants.

Montana and Washington's glaciers

While some of the highest concentrations of glaciers in the United States can be found in Montana and Washington, their icy masses are rapidly disappearing. According to the National Park Service, every glacier in Montana’s Glacier National Park has shrunk between 1966 and 2015. Some glaciers have shrunk by as much as 80%. In Washington’s North Cascades National Park, the glacier area has declined by approximately 53%.

It is unclear if the glaciers can be saved from climate change and how much time they have left, but the National Park Service is certain that if they melt away completely it will have heavy impacts on other ecosystems.

North Cascades is located 100 miles northeast of Seattle if you wish to visit the glaciers from Washington, and Glacier National Park is located about 140 miles north of Missoula for those looking to take the Montana route.

California's giant sequoias

The largest trees in the world grow on the western slopes of California’s Sierra Nevada mountains. But the sequoias, which can grow more than 130 feet tall and have a diameter of more than 30 feet, are being threatened by climate change and wildfires.

Due to frequent wildfires in the last several years, only 73 giant sequoia groves remain in the mountains. According to the National Park Service, more than 85% of all giant sequoia groves have been burned between 2015 and 2021. In 2020, 14% of all sequoias — or 10,600 trees — were destroyed by a single wildfire.

Sequoia trees can live for more than 3,000 years, and some in California’s mountains have been around since the Roman Empire. Sequoia National Park and Kings Canyon National Park, about 200 miles north of Los Angeles, are two popular places you can visit the giants.