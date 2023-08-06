Look Out Below! Roller Coaster Riders Recount Rescue Fright

A roller coaster ride that looked to be a lot of fun turned into a bigger scare than expected just a few seconds into the ride.

The Magnum XL-200 roller coaster at Cedar Point in Sandusky, Ohio, stuttered to a stop during its initial ascent on Monday, stranding passengers and forcing them to very carefully walk down a steep, 200-foot staircase to safety.

A video taken from the ground shows the coaster slowly making its way up to the top before the fun was to happen. Then it slowed to a halt for what the park called a "standard ride stoppage" that forced the evacuation.

The reason? A “check engine light” illuminated and the ride couldn’t be re-started right away, according to Fox News Digital.

Tony Cafego, one of the coaster's passengers, said the ride idled for about 25 minutes before everyone was assisted off the coaster, which reportedly required some gymnastics high in the air.

"As it was going up, everything was normal until about the top, it just stopped," he said.

His wife, Laina Cafego, said dislodging from the ride was tough, and that the walk down the steep stairs left her sore.

"My legs are still sore from the walk down the stairs. It's because you truly are, really making sure that every step you're hitting it," Laina said.

"The hardest part was trying to get out of your seat because you are at such an angle," she noted.

The Magnum XL-200 opened in 1989 and dubbed itself the world’s fastest and tallest roller coaster at the time. According to its website, it was the "Guinness Book of World Records holder for its leading edge height."

The roller coaster tops at 205 feet, travels up to 72 mph and lasts nearly three minutes.