Longtime Couple Gets Married After Bride Given Just Days to Live

An Oklahoma couple, together for nearly two decades, chose to marry when the bride discovered she only had a few days to live following an extended battle with cancer, according to KOCO.

Becky Mason and George Kelley. KOCO-TV/Screenshot

This week, Becky Mason, 69, learned she had between 24 and 72 hours to live after a three-year fight with colorectal cancer. On hearing this, Mason's daughter, Erin, traveled from out of state to arrange a last-minute wedding for her mother, mere days after the death of her own father.

George Kelley, 72, confessed that he never anticipated marrying Mason. During their first date at Denny's 19 years ago, they discovered a shared love for Godzilla and crafting, among other interests. "One thing led to another, and 19 years later, we’re here," he stated.

“I’ve been her caregiver, her friend, and her lover, and I’ll continue to be all of those things until she passes," he further added.

The couple exchanged vows at their home in Oklahoma City, a ceremony complete with a bouquet of flowers and a wedding cake.

“I realized that she’s near the end, and I try to be as strong as I can for her, though it’s not easy," Kelley told the outlet. "If I could take the cancer myself and bear the disease so she could continue to live, then I would. Gladly."

Mason's family confirmed she passed away on Sunday, surrounded by loved ones. A GoFundMe set up to assist with medical and memorial expenses has already exceeded its goal.