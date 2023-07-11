Longtime Couple Gets Married After Bride Given Just Days to Live - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | TikTok Star ‘Mama Tot’ to White Boaters in Viral Dock Fight: ‘Ya’ll Got What Ya’ll Deserved’

Longtime Couple Gets Married After Bride Given Just Days to Live

A GoFundMe set up to help with medical and memorial costs has already surpassed its goal

Published |Updated
Nick Gallagher
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

An Oklahoma couple, together for nearly two decades, chose to marry when the bride discovered she only had a few days to live following an extended battle with cancer, according to KOCO.

Becky Mason and George Kelley.
Becky Mason and George Kelley.KOCO-TV/Screenshot

This week, Becky Mason, 69, learned she had between 24 and 72 hours to live after a three-year fight with colorectal cancer. On hearing this, Mason's daughter, Erin, traveled from out of state to arrange a last-minute wedding for her mother, mere days after the death of her own father.

George Kelley, 72, confessed that he never anticipated marrying Mason. During their first date at Denny's 19 years ago, they discovered a shared love for Godzilla and crafting, among other interests. "One thing led to another, and 19 years later, we’re here," he stated.

Read More

“I’ve been her caregiver, her friend, and her lover, and I’ll continue to be all of those things until she passes," he further added.

The couple exchanged vows at their home in Oklahoma City, a ceremony complete with a bouquet of flowers and a wedding cake.

“I realized that she’s near the end, and I try to be as strong as I can for her, though it’s not easy," Kelley told the outlet. "If I could take the cancer myself and bear the disease so she could continue to live, then I would. Gladly."

Mason's family confirmed she passed away on Sunday, surrounded by loved ones. A GoFundMe set up to assist with medical and memorial expenses has already exceeded its goal.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.