Long-Lost Eagle Hatches in England for First Time Since the 18th Century - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

Long-Lost Eagle Hatches in England for First Time Since the 18th Century

A white-tailed eagle had not been born in England since 1780

Published |Updated
Blake Harper
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
White-tailed eagle flying over waterDan Kitwood/Getty Images

A white-tailed eagle was born in England for the first time since 1780, thanks to an effort from conservationists to return the long-lost species.

To put that length of time into context: the last time a white-tailed eagle was born in England, the country was in the middle of a war with the newly-formed United States of America.

White-tailed eagles were once a prominent species in England but by the late 18th century, those that had not been hunted were forced out of the country. In 2019, 25 white-tailed eagles were released onto the Isle of Wight in an attempt to reintroduce the birds to England. The effort was led by Forestry England and the Roy Dennis Wildlife Foundation.

Four years later, the first confirmed birth finally took place. Steve Egerton-Read, the white-tailed eagle project officer for Forestry England, spotted the 12-week-old male chick through his binoculars.

Read More

"We were utterly elated, and gobsmacked," he told the Guardian. "I've known there was a nest there for a long time, and I still don’t quite believe it’s happened."

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.