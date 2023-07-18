Long-Lost Eagle Hatches in England for First Time Since the 18th Century

A white-tailed eagle was born in England for the first time since 1780, thanks to an effort from conservationists to return the long-lost species.
To put that length of time into context: the last time a white-tailed eagle was born in England, the country was in the middle of a war with the newly-formed United States of America.
White-tailed eagles were once a prominent species in England but by the late 18th century, those that had not been hunted were forced out of the country. In 2019, 25 white-tailed eagles were released onto the Isle of Wight in an attempt to reintroduce the birds to England. The effort was led by Forestry England and the Roy Dennis Wildlife Foundation.
Four years later, the first confirmed birth finally took place. Steve Egerton-Read, the white-tailed eagle project officer for Forestry England, spotted the 12-week-old male chick through his binoculars.
"We were utterly elated, and gobsmacked," he told the Guardian. "I've known there was a nest there for a long time, and I still don’t quite believe it’s happened."
