Long Island Serial Killer Suspect’s Kids Living in ‘Waking Horror Show,’ Attorney Says

It has been a trying month for the adult children of Long Island serial killing suspect Rex Heuermann, whose lives have been turned into a "surreal, waking horror show" following their father's arrest, their attorney says.

Lawyer Vess Mitev spoke to Fox News about his two new clients — Victoria Heuermann, 26, and Christopher Sheridan, 33 — and what they've been forced to endure in the wake of their dad's July 13 arrest in connection with the killing of three women whose bodies have been found dumped along Ocean Parkway on Long Island.

Heuermann, a 59-year-old architect, allegedly eluded authorities for more than a decade. He's also the prime suspect in the slaying of a fourth woman whose body was found near the others, according to prosecutors.

"They're constantly … having to reevaluate what is happening to them, almost in real-time," said Mitev. "Obviously, the deplorable conditions that their house was left in — torn apart from the floorboards to the shingles, basically, is their paramount concern."

Mitev added the children are also "trying to regain some basic sense of normalcy, which is completely impossible at this point. They're living in a surreal, waking horror show."

Heuermann, who lived with his now-estranged wife and two children in Massapequa Park, pleaded not guilty via his attorney.

He's charged with six counts of murder in the deaths of Melissa Barthelemy, who was last seen on July 10, 2009; Megan Waterman, who went missing June 6, 2010; and Amber Costello, who hasn't been seen since Sept. 2, 2010.

According to previously released court documents, all three victims were believed to be sex workers and all three had communications with a burner phone that was tracked back to Heuermann.

Prosecutors previously alleged at his arraignment that Heuermann had searched online for details about his alleged victims — including their living relatives.

Mitev characterized Victoria and Christopher, who has developmental disabilities, as "bystanders who are caught up in this developing legal case of the century."

He said he was hired to protect "their rights and liberties," especially since the investigation is "now heating up."