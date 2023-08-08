Long Island Serial Killer Suspect’s Kids Living in ‘Waking Horror Show,’ Attorney Says - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | ‘They’re Going to Shoot Someone’: Michigan Republicans Warn of Civil War at Pool Party Fundraiser for Fake Electors

Long Island Serial Killer Suspect’s Kids Living in ‘Waking Horror Show,’ Attorney Says

'They're constantly … having to reevaluate what is happening to them, almost in real-time,' said lawyer Vess Mitev

Published |Updated
Chris Harris
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Rex A. Heuermann appears before Judge Timothy P. Mazzei in Suffolk County Court on August 1, 2023 in Central Islip, New York.James Carbone-Pool/Getty Images

It has been a trying month for the adult children of Long Island serial killing suspect Rex Heuermann, whose lives have been turned into a "surreal, waking horror show" following their father's arrest, their attorney says.

Lawyer Vess Mitev spoke to Fox News about his two new clients — Victoria Heuermann, 26, and Christopher Sheridan, 33 — and what they've been forced to endure in the wake of their dad's July 13 arrest in connection with the killing of three women whose bodies have been found dumped along Ocean Parkway on Long Island.

Heuermann, a 59-year-old architect, allegedly eluded authorities for more than a decade. He's also the prime suspect in the slaying of a fourth woman whose body was found near the others, according to prosecutors.

"They're constantly … having to reevaluate what is happening to them, almost in real-time," said Mitev. "Obviously, the deplorable conditions that their house was left in — torn apart from the floorboards to the shingles, basically, is their paramount concern."

Read More

Mitev added the children are also "trying to regain some basic sense of normalcy, which is completely impossible at this point. They're living in a surreal, waking horror show."

Heuermann, who lived with his now-estranged wife and two children in Massapequa Park, pleaded not guilty via his attorney.

He's charged with six counts of murder in the deaths of Melissa Barthelemy, who was last seen on July 10, 2009; Megan Waterman, who went missing June 6, 2010; and Amber Costello, who hasn't been seen since Sept. 2, 2010.

According to previously released court documents, all three victims were believed to be sex workers and all three had communications with a burner phone that was tracked back to Heuermann.

Prosecutors previously alleged at his arraignment that Heuermann had searched online for details about his alleged victims — including their living relatives.

Mitev characterized Victoria and Christopher, who has developmental disabilities, as "bystanders who are caught up in this developing legal case of the century."

He said he was hired to protect "their rights and liberties," especially since the investigation is "now heating up."

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.