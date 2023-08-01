Long Island Serial Killer Suspect’s Wife Says She Had ‘No Idea’ About Alleged Crimes - The Messenger
Long Island Serial Killer Suspect’s Wife Says She Had ‘No Idea’ About Alleged Crimes

Asa Ellerup and her attorney said detectives tore her Massapequa Park home apart looking for evidence against her husband

Published
Chris Harris
Rex Heuermann jsimonarchitect.com

The estranged wife of suspected Long Island serial killer Rex Heuermann says she had "no idea" her husband could be a killer, and finds the unrelenting attention his arrest has brought to their Massapequa Park neighborhood is "overwhelming."

A lawyer for Asa Ellerup appeared on CNN Monday and acknowledged her life has been "chaotic" since news of her husband's arrest first broke.

Ellerup filed for divorce within days of Heuermann's arrest and indictment.

Ellerup's attorney, Bob Macedonio, said the police, who spent 12 days searching the family's home and property for evidence, left the place in shambles.

"Everything in the house was turned upside down," Macedonio told CNN. "Dresser drawers were emptied out. The bathroom tub – which was a vinyl tub – was actually cut open. The floors were ripped up. The couches and the mattresses have been removed."

In a story printed Monday, Ellerup told The New York Post she's listened at night as her grown children have cried themselves to sleep. Personal pictures and storage containers were torn asunder, and even her three cats' litter boxes were overturned.

"I had a greenhouse and I like planting seeds and my greenhouse, they, they lifted it up," Ellerup told The Post. "They stuck it, it's high. You know, they threw it on top of a whole bunch of stuff. It's a $3,000 greenhouse."

Heuermann, a 59-year-old architect, was arrested July 13 at his Manhattan offices. Law enforcement officials believe Heuermann may have killed at least one victim at the family’s home while his wife and two children were out of town.

Heuermann is accused of being behind the murders of at least three women — Melissa Barthelemy, Megan Waterman, and Amber Costello — and he is considered the primary suspect in a fourth woman's murder — Maureen Brainard-Barnes — but has not been formally charged.

Heuermann has pleaded not guilty to the charges he faces. He was scheduled to attend a court hearing today in Riverhead, N.Y.

