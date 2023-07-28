Long Island Serial Killer Suspect’s Old Classmates Describe Him as a ‘Punching Bag’ for Bullies - The Messenger
Long Island Serial Killer Suspect’s Old Classmates Describe Him as a ‘Punching Bag’ for Bullies

Published |Updated
Jenna Sundel
Rex Heuermann is seen in a mugshot following his July 13, 2023, arrest in the killings of three women whose bodies were found on New York’s Long Island in December 2010.Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office via Getty Images

At the Berner High School class of 1983's 40th reunion last weekend, one topic repeatedly came up in discussion: Rex Heuermann. Heuermann, an alumnus of the school who graduated in 1981, is suspected of a string of serial killings on Long Island.

Heuermann, an architect, was arrested on July 13 and charged with killing three women who were found buried near Gilgo Beach in 2010. He is the prime suspect in a fourth murder, and 11 bodies in total have been found on that same shore.

The New York Times spoke to several of Heuermann's former classmates. He was described as a recluse and mean with a difficult home life.

"He was everybody's punching bag," John Parisi said, adding that Heuermann never really fit into any of the main cliques at school.

"He got picked on a lot," he said. "He would take it and walk away."

In sixth grade, Heuermann stood out as tall and awkward, and a group of students tried to beat him up, the NYT reported. The violence was stopped by a teacher, but the verbal abuse continued. Parisi said that by high school, Heuermann was larger and scarier.

“I was really scared of him. He was the type of guy if he snapped he could really hurt you,” Parisi said. “He was disillusioned and he was misguided. You had to be very careful.”

Classmate Dan Musto shared similar opinions of Heuermann, calling him an "outcast."

Some said they had a hard time seeing their shy and awkward classmate as a violent serial killer preying on women.

“It’s a shock. We knew him,” Michael Sean Fagan said. “He was nerdy, smart.”

Others thought the arrest made sense, reflecting on their past impressions of him.

“When I heard they arrested him, I was not surprised at all,” Don Ophals, who attended kindergarten through 12th grade with Heuermann, said in a telephone interview with the Times. “I said, ‘Oh my god, it fits perfectly.’ That’s the weird guy.”

Actor Billy Baldwin, who attended junior high and high school with Heuermann, also shared his memories of the alleged serial killer with the Times.

“He was a bit shy, a bit insecure, a bit uncomfortable,” he said. “I wouldn’t say he was an outcast but he struggled to fit in and to find his crowd.”

However, Baldwin was still surprised by the news of the arrest.

"I also didn’t think he was so weird, so creepy or so unusual that it would lead to something like this,” he said.

