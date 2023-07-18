Long Island Serial Killer Suspect Reportedly Asked Jail Guard: ‘Is It in the News?’

Rex Heuermann, the alleged Long Island serial killer, has reportedly had one question for jail wardens since he was arrested last week.

The 59-year-old architect charged with murdering three women and suspected in the death of a fourth asked whether or not the news was covering his arrest, CNN reported Monday.

“Is it in the news?” Heuermann asked from behind bars, where he has reportedly been placed on suicide watch.

Heuermann was arrested last Thursday after a renewed investigation into the so-called Gilgo Beach murders, a string of killings on an isolated Long Island, N.Y. beach that have gone unsolved for more than a decade.

“Ladies and gentlemen, Rex Heuermann is a demon that walks among us — a predator that ruined families,” Suffolk County Police Commissioner Rodney Harrison said following Heuermann's arrest. “If not for the members of this task force, he would still be out on the streets today.”

In the months leading up to his arrest, Heuermann “searched obsessively” about the Gilgo Beach killings on the internet, according to the charging documents released by prosecutors. In addition to podcasts and documentaries about the case, his search included the names of women he’s accused of killing, Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney said.

Rex Heuermann is seen in a mugshot following his July 13, 2023, arrest in the killings of three women whose bodies were found on New York’s Long Island in December 2010. Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office via Getty Images

Officials noted that his obsession began in February 2022 after he was first identified as a suspect in the case.

“This was the first time that Rex Heuermann’s name had come up and the first time that he had been identified as a potential suspect,” state police Major Stephen Udice said at a press briefing Monday.

"Even with this arrest, we're not done. There is more work to do in this investigation regarding the other victims of the Gilgo Beach bodies that were discovered," Chief Harrison said.



Heuermann is currently charged in connection to three of the Gilgo Beach homicides while others remain under investigation.