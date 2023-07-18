Long Island Serial Killer Suspect Reportedly Asked Jail Guard: ‘Is It in the News?’
Accused Gilgo Beach murderer is said to be on suicide watch in jail
Rex Heuermann, the alleged Long Island serial killer, has reportedly had one question for jail wardens since he was arrested last week.
The 59-year-old architect charged with murdering three women and suspected in the death of a fourth asked whether or not the news was covering his arrest, CNN reported Monday.
“Is it in the news?” Heuermann asked from behind bars, where he has reportedly been placed on suicide watch.
Heuermann was arrested last Thursday after a renewed investigation into the so-called Gilgo Beach murders, a string of killings on an isolated Long Island, N.Y. beach that have gone unsolved for more than a decade.
- Gilgo Beach Long Island Serial Killer Suspect Rex Heuermann Smirks in Court as He’s Charged in 3 Murders
- Gilgo Beach Long Island Serial Killer Suspect Is NYC Architect Rex Heuermann: Sources
- Long Island Serial Killer Rex Heuermann Allegedly Murdered at Least One Woman at His Home: Report
- Long Island Serial Killer Suspect Had More Than 200 Guns in Secret Walled-Off Vault
- Accused Gilgo Beach Long Island Serial Killer Rex Heuermann Due Back in Court Tuesday
“Ladies and gentlemen, Rex Heuermann is a demon that walks among us — a predator that ruined families,” Suffolk County Police Commissioner Rodney Harrison said following Heuermann's arrest. “If not for the members of this task force, he would still be out on the streets today.”
In the months leading up to his arrest, Heuermann “searched obsessively” about the Gilgo Beach killings on the internet, according to the charging documents released by prosecutors. In addition to podcasts and documentaries about the case, his search included the names of women he’s accused of killing, Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney said.
Officials noted that his obsession began in February 2022 after he was first identified as a suspect in the case.
“This was the first time that Rex Heuermann’s name had come up and the first time that he had been identified as a potential suspect,” state police Major Stephen Udice said at a press briefing Monday.
"Even with this arrest, we're not done. There is more work to do in this investigation regarding the other victims of the Gilgo Beach bodies that were discovered," Chief Harrison said.
Heuermann is currently charged in connection to three of the Gilgo Beach homicides while others remain under investigation.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Woman Suffers ‘Major Injury’ in Apparent Shark Attack at Rockaway Beach in NYCNews
- Nearly 100,000 Without Power in Maryland as Strong Storms Pummel StateNews
- Oregon Man Arrested on Suspicion of Murder, Abuse of a Corpse in Disappearance of WomanNews
- Miami-Dade Police Director Saved From Suicide Attempt by Wife Who Grabbed His Arm: LawyerNews
- Man Blames Employer for Cocaine Addiction, Says He Needed More Therapy After Killing Someone at Work: LawsuitNews
- Florida Man Storms into Hospital, Tackles Nurse, Strips Naked, Floods Emergency Room: PoliceNews
- Las Vegas Teen Killed After Hitting Cable Purposely Stretched Across Bike TrailNews
- California Man Gets Life in Prison for Shooting Victim, Leaving Him to Drown in Ocean Over DebtNews
- Republican Policymaker Proposes Banning Kids Under 18 From Visiting Library Without an AdultNews
- Teen Charged With Murder for Allegedly Stabbing, Beating Man Who Complained About Loud PartyNews
- 12-Year-Old Michigan Girl Wins Jiu-Jitsu World Championship While Wearing Hijab in Historic FirstNews
- Colorado Man Gets 97 Years in Prison for Double Murder Captured on Victim’s Digital Audio RecorderNews