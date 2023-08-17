Long Island Serial Killer Suspect Is Refusing Jail Visits From ‘Fans’ of Case

As he awaits trial in jail, accused Long Island serial killer Rex Heuermann has turned down visits from curious fans of the notorious Gilgo Beach case who apparently want to meet him face-to-face.

Despite the intrigue, Suffolk County Sheriff Errol Toulon told NYC radio station 1010 WINS that Heuermann, 59, has only accepted visits from two people during his time in custody over the past month: his attorney and a "person known to him."

The alleged murderer is able to make phone calls from the Suffolk County Correctional Facility in Riverhead, but Toulon said his office doesn't track who he calls.

"Who he's called, we do not know," Toulon said.

Heuermann was arrested on July 13 on six counts of murder for the deaths of Melissa Barthelemy, who was last seen on July 10, 2009; Megan Waterman, who went missing June 6, 2010; and Amber Costello, who hasn't been seen since Sept. 2, 2010. He has pleaded not guilty.

Investigators also consider Heuermann the prime suspect in the killing of a fourth woman whose body was found near the others.

According to Toulon, Heuermann has apparently gradually adjusted to life behind bars over the past several weeks.

"He's becoming more acclimated to life inside jail," Toulon told 1010 WINS. "The first few days he was sleeping a lot. Now he's watching a little bit of TV at times. He's reading a newspaper, and at times he reads a book."

Because of his status as a high-profile inmate, Heuermann must be kept separate from other inmates during the daily hour he is allotted to spend outside his cell.

Toulon told the outlet Heuermann has access to a workout area and a basketball hoop, but he usually just walks around.

"He's able to play basketball, or at least shoot a basketball, if he wants to," the sheriff told 1010 WINS. "He can do pull-ups, dips, pushups. Generally, for the most part, he just walks around the exercise yard."

The New York City architectural consultant was taken off suicide watch earlier this week following a mental health evaluation, according to the outlet.

"The suicide garment that he was wearing was removed," Toulon told the radio station. "He was able to have sheets, he was able to obtain a razor so he can groom himself."

Heuermann remains under close surveillance at the maximum security facility, though.

Toulon said his office is "still maintaining the same security protocols that we've implemented since he came into our custody."

Last week, attorneys representing Asa Ellerup, Heuermann's estranged wife of 27 years, and her children said none of them have spoken to Heuermann about the allegations against him.

The family has been living in "deplorable" conditions after their Massapequa Park home was "ransacked" by investigators, according to their attorneys, who say Ellerup is considering a lawsuit against Suffolk County authorities over the matter.