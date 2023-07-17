Long Island Serial Killer Suspect Had More Than 200 Guns in Secret Walled-Off Vault

A police source claims that investigators searching the Massapequa Park, Long Island, home of Rex Heuermann, the prime suspect in the Gilgo Beach Murders, found a large weapons cache kept inside a vault.

The source, who has knowledge of the case, told CNN that the vault was walled off behind a locked metal door in the basement of Heuermann's home in Massapequa Park, Long Island.

The weapons stashed there numbered somewhere between 200 to 300 and included pistols, revolvers and semi-automatic rifles, according to CNN.

Heuermann is an avid hunter but authorities were only aware of 92 guns registered to him, CNN said.

Investigators are primarily looking for forensic evidence, as well as things that could be alleged souvenirs from the Gilgo Beach killings and other items that Heuermann wanted to hide from his family, CNN said.

In addition to the house, investigators reportedly searched a storage unit Heuermann kept in Amityville, Long Island.

Police sources confirm that Rex Heuermann, 59, was long considered the primary suspect in the case. Bonjour Realty/YouTube

Suffolk County Police Commissioner Rodney Harrison told Fox News Heuermann had at least 200 guns in his home.

"He had an arsenal in a vault that he had downstairs," Harrison said. "It's concerning, regarding the guns being registered or legal or not, that's something we're still taking a look at. Anytime somebody has that type of arsenal, we have some concerns."

The 59-year-old architect was arrested Thursday at his Manhattan offices. He has been charged with the murders of three of the verified victims of the Gilgo Beach killer.

Heuermann pleaded not guilty on Friday and is being held without bail.

Meanwhile, a police investigator close to the investigation said Heuermann's alleged crimes were among "the worst I’ve ever seen."

Suffolk County Deputy Police Commissioner Anthony Carter told CNN that Heuermann is "a demon," adding, "It's really hard to get into the mind of somebody that's capable of committing the crimes [he] committed."

Carter added: "This person intended to do what he did to these victims. And that is why I say that's one of the worst, if not the worst."