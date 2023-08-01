Accused Gilgo Beach Long Island Serial Killer Rex Heuermann Due Back in Court Tuesday
He's charged with six counts of murder in the deaths of Melissa Barthelemy, Megan Waterman and Amber Costello; Judge Timothy Mazzei may set a trial date
The suburban architect accused of leading a double life as the infamous Gilgo Beach serial killer is due back in court Tuesday for the first time since his stunning arrest and arraignment.
Rex Heuermann — who allegedly eluded authorities for more than a decade — could learn when he'll face trial in the murders of three sex workers whose bodies were found dumped along Ocean Parkway on Long Island in 2010.
Heuermann, 59, is also the prime suspect in the slaying of a fourth woman whose body was found near the others, according to prosecutors.
According to a court calendar, Heuermann is scheduled to appear before Judge Timothy Mazzei for an 8 a.m. status conference in Suffolk County Court in Riverhead, N.Y.
But the hearing likely won't take place until 2 p.m., court officials told The Messenger.
The proceeding is the first held after a defendant's arraignment and is intended to help the judge manage the case.
Defense attorney Michael J. Brown may ask that Heuermann, who's being held without bail, be allowed to skip the hearing, a court source said.
But that request isn't likely to be granted, the source added.
Brown did not respond to The Messenger's request for comment.
Brown could also seek to have bail set for Heuermann but officials haven't gotten any indication that will happen, the source said.
Mazzei will likely set a schedule for pre-trial motions and hearings, and may also schedule a tentative date for Heuermann's trial, the source said.
Following his arrest, Heuermann was ordered held without bail by State Supreme Court Justice Richard Ambro, who cited the "extreme depravity of the allegations" against the defendant.
Heuermann, who lived with his now-estranged wife and two children in Massapequa Park, pleaded not guilty via his attorney.
He's charged with six counts of murder in the deaths Melissa Barthelemy, who was last seen on July 10, 2009; Megan Waterman, who went missing June 6, 2010; and Amber Costello, who hasn't been seen since Sept. 2, 2010.
According to previously released court documents, all three victims were believed to be sex workers and all three had communications with a burner phone that was tracked back to Heuermann.
Prosecutors previously said at his arraignment that Heuermann had searched online for details about his alleged victims — including their living relatives.
It is unlikely that the state will introduce any of the new evidence it may have recovered during the 12-day search of Heuermann's residence, which turned up, among other things, a weapons cache and a child-sized doll.
