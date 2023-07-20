Long Island Serial Killer Rex Heuermann Allegedly Murdered at Least One Woman at His Home: Report

Investigators now believe that Rex Heuermann, the Manhattan architect and alleged Gilgo Beach serial killer, murdered at least one of the victims inside his Long Island home.

After more than a decade of investigations, Heuermann was arrested in Manhattan last week and charged with the murders of three women — Melissa Barthelemy, Megan Waterman and Amber Costello, who were all last seen between 2009 and 2010. He also is considered the prime suspect in the killing of Maureen Brainard-Barnes.

Law enforcement officials investigating the case told CBS News that they suspect that at least one of the killings, if not more, took place in Heuermann’s home in Massapequa Park — a village on the south shore of Long Island.

Rex Heuermann is charged with murdering three women on Long Island. Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office via Getty Images

Police removed several boxes of evidence from the home this week — including more than 200 firearms, a filing cabinet and a portrait of an injured woman, according to the Associated Press.

Several Heuermann’s neighbors have spoken to the media about finding both the alleged killer and his home to be unnerving. He was known for glaring at his neighbors and parents would tell their children to avoid his house on Halloween, according to the New York Times.

Heuermann lived in the Long Island house for much of his life — it was the same home that he grew up in, according to Times. His wife, Asa Ellerup, and their two children also lived in the house, though since Heuermann’s arrest, Ellerup has filed for divorce.

Heuermann, who is currently being held in Suffolk County Correctional Facility, has denied killing any of the women.