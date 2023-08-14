Lollapalooza Festival-goers Electrocuted Trying to Take Selfie on Chicago Train Tracks

A video recently surfaced online that shows a pair of music festival revelers being shocked by the third rail at a Chicago train station while posing for a picture on the tracks.
The incident happened on August 5 as the group was on their way to the Lollapalooza music festival at Grant Park, but the footage only went public recently.
The clip, which appears to be from CCTV at Ridgeland Green Line station in the Oak Park area of the city, shows three young people sitting on the track next to the platform. After posing for a photo, one male falls back onto the electrified third rail, used to power trains, before sitting up and pulling the female next to him down as well.
There is then a scramble by the third person, another male, to get them both off the rail as others look on from the platform above. He appears to receive smaller shocks from the pair.
- Florida Man Struck by Train While Trying to Take Selfie With It
- NASCAR Contractor Electrocuted Setting Up Race in Chicago
- Narcan Lines Longer Than Beer Lines at Lollapalooza
- Matty Healy Seemingly Pokes Fun at Malaysian Ban During Lollapalooza Performance
- Transit Halted Out of Major Chicago Train Hub Due to ‘Police Activity’
- Miranda Lambert Stops Country Concert to Scold Fans for Taking Selfies
CBS News reported that the male was in cardiac arrest while the female was conscious when the fire department arrived. No further updates have been given on their conditions.
Chicago Transit Authority (CTA) declined to give comment to The Messenger on the video circulating online, instead offering confirmation of the incident itself.
"On Saturday August 5, were reports of two unauthorized individuals on the tracks at Ridgeland on the Green Line. The Oak Park Police and Fire departments responded to the scene," a spokesperson said.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Dead Seals with Shark Bites Are Washing Up on Cape Cod BeachesNews
- Thousands Lose Power After Ad Stapled to Utility Pole Sparks OutageNews
- Russia Raises Key Interest Rate to 12% as Ukraine War and Sanctions Take a TollBusiness
- Squatter Standoff Leads to Two Overdose Deaths in Georgia HomeNews
- Teen Fleeing From Cops Because He Didn’t Have Auto Insurance Kills Pregnant Mother After Running Red LightNews
- North Korea’s Kim Jong Un Declares Women Can No Longer Wear ShortsNews
- Former FBI Spy Catcher Set to Plead Guilty to Secretly Working for Putin AllyNews
- Video Catches Fleet of Self-Driving Cars Devolving into Chaos near Outside Lands Music FestivalNews
- Florida School Bus Driver Drops 4-Year-Old Off at Wrong Stop Miles From HomeNews
- NASA Reveals What the ‘?’ in Viral Webb Telescope Image Really ShowsTech
- LG’s Making Its Appliances Way More Accessible to Those With DisabilitiesTech
- Moscow and Pyongyang Vow Stronger Ties as Joe Biden Preps for Summit with Japanese and South Korean LeadersNews