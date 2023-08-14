Lollapalooza Festival-goers Electrocuted Trying to Take Selfie on Chicago Train Tracks - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Lahaina Fire Victims Being Pressured to Sell Land, Governor Warns

Lollapalooza Festival-goers Electrocuted Trying to Take Selfie on Chicago Train Tracks

Two people are seen shaking and then becoming stiff after falling onto the electrified third rail in Oak Park

Published |Updated
Dan Gooding
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
The incident happened on August 5 as the group was on their way to the Lollapalooza music festival at Grant Park, but the footage only went public recently.Getty Images

A video recently surfaced online that shows a pair of music festival revelers being shocked by the third rail at a Chicago train station while posing for a picture on the tracks.

The incident happened on August 5 as the group was on their way to the Lollapalooza music festival at Grant Park, but the footage only went public recently.

The clip, which appears to be from CCTV at Ridgeland Green Line station in the Oak Park area of the city, shows three young people sitting on the track next to the platform. After posing for a photo, one male falls back onto the electrified third rail, used to power trains, before sitting up and pulling the female next to him down as well.

There is then a scramble by the third person, another male, to get them both off the rail as others look on from the platform above. He appears to receive smaller shocks from the pair.

Read More

CBS News reported that the male was in cardiac arrest while the female was conscious when the fire department arrived. No further updates have been given on their conditions.

Chicago Transit Authority (CTA) declined to give comment to The Messenger on the video circulating online, instead offering confirmation of the incident itself.

"On Saturday August 5, were reports of two unauthorized individuals on the tracks at Ridgeland on the Green Line. The Oak Park Police and Fire departments responded to the scene," a spokesperson said.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.