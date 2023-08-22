Lobsterman Finds Body off Maine Coast Miles From Where 18-Year-Old Went Missing

A lobsterman in Maine has reportedly discovered a floating body just miles from where a young teenager went missing last month.

The body was recovered on Monday morning about seven miles from where 18-year-old Tylar Michaud was last seen according to Maine Department of Marine Resources spokesperson Jeff Nichols, the Portland Press Herald reports.

Nichols reportedly did not confirm if the body belonged to the missing teenager but did say the remains were sent to the Maine Medical Examiner’s Office for identification.

Tylar Charles Michaud was lost at sea on Friday, July 21 according to an obituary in The Ellsworth American.

A report from local news station WABI at the beginning of August says that Michaud was also a lobsterman and went lobstering on the day he went missing. Michaud's boat was reportedly found by a local fisherman, but the teen was nowhere to be seen.

Tylar Michaud at his graduation before disappearing Gouldsboro Fire & Rescue

A search was launched, but when nothing was found in 24 hours, Michaud’s family accepted that it was likely their loved one had been lost to the sea, the Portland Press Herald says.

Michaud reportedly went missing just weeks after graduating high school and was planning on attending college in the fall. His family and close friends threw a memorial service for him recently on Sunday, the Bangor Daily News reports.

The teenager was said to be an experienced lobsterman, despite his age. He was reportedly attempting to use his lobster traps to snag seafood that he could sell to help pay for his college education.