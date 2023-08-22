Lobsterman Finds Body off Maine Coast Miles From Where 18-Year-Old Went Missing - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Mark Meadows Spends His Day on the Witness Stand in Federal Court Bid to Yank Fani Willis’ Charges Out of Georgia’s Jurisdiction

Lobsterman Finds Body off Maine Coast Miles From Where 18-Year-Old Went Missing

The teen was also a lobsterman who has been missing since July

Published |Updated
Zachary Rogers
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

A lobsterman in Maine has reportedly discovered a floating body just miles from where a young teenager went missing last month.

The body was recovered on Monday morning about seven miles from where 18-year-old Tylar Michaud was last seen according to Maine Department of Marine Resources spokesperson Jeff Nichols, the Portland Press Herald reports.

Nichols reportedly did not confirm if the body belonged to the missing teenager but did say the remains were sent to the Maine Medical Examiner’s Office for identification.

Tylar Charles Michaud was lost at sea on Friday, July 21 according to an obituary in The Ellsworth American. 

A report from local news station WABI at the beginning of August says that Michaud was also a lobsterman and went lobstering on the day he went missing. Michaud's boat was reportedly found by a local fisherman, but the teen was nowhere to be seen. 

Tylar Michaud at his graduation before disappearing
Tylar Michaud at his graduation before disappearingGouldsboro Fire & Rescue
Read More

A search was launched, but when nothing was found in 24 hours, Michaud’s family accepted that it was likely their loved one had been lost to the sea, the Portland Press Herald says.

Michaud reportedly went missing just weeks after graduating high school and was planning on attending college in the fall. His family and close friends threw a memorial service for him recently on Sunday, the Bangor Daily News reports.

The teenager was said to be an experienced lobsterman, despite his age. He was reportedly attempting to use his lobster traps to snag seafood that he could sell to help pay for his college education.

The Messenger Morning Newsletter
Essential news, exclusive reporting and expert analysis delivered right to you. All for free.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Thanks for signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.