Lizzo Says She’s Ready to Perform in Baltimore After Canceling Last 2 Shows Due to Strep Throat

The Takeaway: Lizzo canceled two shows last week after coming down with an "extreme" case of strep throat and took to social media to update fans on the fate of Tuesday's show in Baltimore.
After canceling her last two shows, pop star Lizzo is trying to rally enough to perform at Tuesday's show in Baltimore, Maryland.
The 35-year-old contracted "extreme flu-like symptoms" last week and canceled Thursday's show in Montreal and Saturday's show in Hartford, Connecticut, per her doctor's orders.
"I’m sorry Hartford. All tickets will be honored. I’ll be back stronger and better, I hope you can be there too," she wrote on Instagram.
Lizzo shared that she tested negative for COVID-19 but positive for strep throat.
"Though I'm feeling stronger in my body, my throat is still extremely raw and swollen," Lizzo shared on Saturday. "My lymph nodes are swollen and the doctors say it would not be wise to sing while my throat is like this. In the past I have pushed myself because I always want to bring you guys an incredible show and bring you guys the best of me. I'm realizing as I mature that this is not the best of me."
Lizzo delivered a message to her fans ahead of Tuesday's show at the CFG Bank Arena in Baltimore. "Today I got some exercise, took extra meds, and can swallow without extreme pain *finally*," the pop star tweeted. "It's looking very good, Baltimore!"
Lizzo then posted a selfie from the gym, captioned, "See you tonight Baltimore."
The "About Damn Time" singer has also promised to return to both cities on which she canceled. The XL Center issued a statement Saturday confirming the show "is being postponed to a date to be determined."
Her last show before the cancelations was in Memphis, Tennesse, where she protested the state's latest anti-drag legislation by bringing out 20 drag performers on stage with her, including RuPaul's Drag Race stars Aquaria, Kandy Muse, Asia O'Hara, and Vanessa Vanjie Mateo.
"In light of recent and tragic events, I was told by people on the Internet, 'Cancel your shows in Tennessee. Don't go to Tennessee,'" Lizzo told the crowd. "Their reason was valid, but why would I not come to the people who need to hear this message the most? The people who need to feel this release the most? Why would I not create a safe space in Tennessee where we can celebrate drag entertainers and celebrate our differences?"
