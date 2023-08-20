Lizzie Borden-Themed Coffee Shop Sparks Feud with Neighboring Lizzie Borden Museum

A spat between a museum and a coffee shop is the latest conflict to haunt a quiet Massachusetts block.

Both establishments are tributes to Lizzie Borden, the woman accused and acquitted of ax-murdering her father and stepmother in Fall River, Massachusetts, over 130 years ago.

Fall River’s history is ripe with Borden fanatics, and every year tourists visit the city to take in Borden’s presence and learn more about the fascinating history of the woman who is widely believed to have gotten away with killing her parents.

The museum, called the Lizzie Borden House, is located at 230 Second Street, the very site where Andrew and Abby Borden — Lizzie's father and stepmother — were hacked to death in 1892.

And just steps away from the museum — at 242 Second Street — is Miss Lizzie’s Coffee.

On August 4th, the 131st anniversary of the ax murders, owner Joe Pereira opened up Miss Lizzie’s, billing it to The Fall River Reporter as the "most haunted coffee shop in the world."

According to the owner, the site of the coffee shop is where Borden’s great aunt had murdered her two children and then killed herself in 1848.

The ghosts of the children continue to roam and inhabit the area, owner Joe Pereira told The Messenger.

The opening of the coffee shop seems to have turned Pereira into an enemy of Lance Zaal, who owns the Lizzie Borden House, which, in addition to being a museum, sells Lizzie Border bobbleheads for $25, toy bloody axes for $30, and doubles as a bed-and-breakfast where guests can rent what is billed as the very room where Andrew and Abby Borden were killed.

In a statement published by the Fall River Reporter, Zaal said the coffee shop violates the museum's intellectual property rights.

“We are taking appropriate action to correct this and defend our marks,” the statement continued. “We have also been selling Lizzie Borden Coffee in the gift shop and plan to provide coffee options to our guests directly.”

The museum didn’t immediately return The Messenger’s request for an interview.

Pereira told The Messenger he’s aware that Zaal is upset with him but he doesn’t quite get why.

Pereira is a city local and said he’s always been fascinated by Borden because the incident was the "crime of the century" at the time. Borden's notorious 1893 trial become a national sensation.

Pereira said the town is known largely for its connection to Borden and said his intention with the shop is to just sell coffee.

The coffee shop owner said he reached out to the museum to inform its staff about his plans to open Miss Lizzie’s about eight or nine months ago. He said he even called up Zaal himself but never heard back.

“I’ve never met the man,” he told The Messenger.

He said he was initially surprised to hear that Zaal claimed Pereira was in violation of an intellectual property law. Borden and her history, he said, belongs to Fall River, not to any individual business or organization.

Even so, Pereira senses a disconnect between the owner and his own staff members. The museum’s employees, he said, frequent his coffee shop. They even gave him a Lizzie Borden poster to commemorate the opening.

Pereira said he thinks his coffee shop ultimately benefits the museum. When patrons come in for a cup of coffee — the coffee names are, of course, inspired by Borden’s story — Pereira and staff members recommend that they also check out the museum.

“I think there's room in the Lizzie Borden universe for everybody,” he said.

Pereira said he holds no malice against Zaal or the museum. He said he’s visited the museum many times and would encourage Zaal to “embrace” his coffee shop.

“I’m just selling coffee and some pastries,” he said. “I think he’s comparing apples and oranges — no, he’s comparing pears and axes.”

And Borden herself can’t be contained to one place, he said. Borden exists throughout all of Fall River.

“All he owns is the house,” Pereira said. “He doesn't own Lizzie Borden. I don't think anybody can own Lizzie Borden. She's one hell of an independent broad.”

Pereira added a word of caution: “And I would not want to get on Lizzie Borden’s bad side. Because last time that happened, two people were murdered.”

Up next for the coffee shop is an art gallery expansion. Pereira said he plans to knock down a wall to make the shop bigger and install an art gallery with tables and chairs for members of the public.

When asked if any supernatural version of Lizzie had visited the coffee shop, Pereira admitted that he had felt Borden's presence — and her approval.

“I think she loves my coffee,” he said.