Lizard-Eating ‘Crazy Ants’ Swarm Louisiana: They ‘Decimate a Lot of Wildlife’ - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Bryan Randall, Sandra Bullock’s Longtime Partner, Dead at 57

Lizard-Eating ‘Crazy Ants’ Swarm Louisiana: They ‘Decimate a Lot of Wildlife’

Crazy ants are organized, resilient, and smart, and have been known to place soil on top of pesticide to make sure it doesn't affect them

Published |Updated
Yelena Dzhanova
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

Crazy ants are taking over parts of Louisiana, local Fox affiliate WNTZ-TV reported.

“They are truly crazy, when people look down at the ground, they don’t make trails. They are milling around all over the ground,” Linda Bui, professor of environmental sciences at Louisiana State University, told WNTZ-TV.

A queen crazy ant and a worker ant at a lab.
A queen crazy ant and a worker ant at a lab.Courtesy USDA
Read More

The ants have so far been found in at least 19 parishes across the state. 

They’re not known to bite or sting humans, Bui said, but they can be destructive. 

“They’ll potentially move into people’s boats and then they will further move into the marsh and cause habitat destruction," she said. "They decimate beehives, kill the bees, they’ll also eat lizards, spiders, and decimate a lot of wildlife.”

Crazy ants are organized, resilient, and smart. 

They might, for example, find ways to conceal pesticide so it doesn’t affect them. 

“They’ll come in and bring soil on top of the pesticides so they can walk over it,” Bui said.

Local ABC affiliate WGNO-TV reported that crazy ants might set up colonies in or near human spaces such as in homes, lawnmowers, and boats.

Bui told WGNO-TV that they might then move into marshes and cause further destruction. 

“I will tell you that people who have these crazy ants usually say they want their fire ants back,” she said.

In 2016, Planet Earth II from the BBC captured footage of the ants swarming and killing red crabs on Christmas Island in the Indian Ocean.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.