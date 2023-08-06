Lizard-Eating ‘Crazy Ants’ Swarm Louisiana: They ‘Decimate a Lot of Wildlife’
Crazy ants are organized, resilient, and smart, and have been known to place soil on top of pesticide to make sure it doesn't affect them
Crazy ants are taking over parts of Louisiana, local Fox affiliate WNTZ-TV reported.
“They are truly crazy, when people look down at the ground, they don’t make trails. They are milling around all over the ground,” Linda Bui, professor of environmental sciences at Louisiana State University, told WNTZ-TV.
- Nearly All the Animals at Florida Wildlife Center Die in Blaze: ‘They Didn’t Deserve This’
- Christina Hall Reflects on ‘Unnecessary Custody Battle’ With Ant Anstead
- Bee Swarm Injures Three in Los Angeles
- Swarm of 25,000 Bees Removed From Manhattan Traffic Light
- Alibaba Shares Rise After China Levies $984 Billion Fine on Ant Group
The ants have so far been found in at least 19 parishes across the state.
They’re not known to bite or sting humans, Bui said, but they can be destructive.
“They’ll potentially move into people’s boats and then they will further move into the marsh and cause habitat destruction," she said. "They decimate beehives, kill the bees, they’ll also eat lizards, spiders, and decimate a lot of wildlife.”
Crazy ants are organized, resilient, and smart.
They might, for example, find ways to conceal pesticide so it doesn’t affect them.
“They’ll come in and bring soil on top of the pesticides so they can walk over it,” Bui said.
Local ABC affiliate WGNO-TV reported that crazy ants might set up colonies in or near human spaces such as in homes, lawnmowers, and boats.
Bui told WGNO-TV that they might then move into marshes and cause further destruction.
“I will tell you that people who have these crazy ants usually say they want their fire ants back,” she said.
In 2016, Planet Earth II from the BBC captured footage of the ants swarming and killing red crabs on Christmas Island in the Indian Ocean.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- American Airlines Pilot Makes Passengers Sit Up and Pay Attention with Viral In-Flight RantOffbeat Etc
- Historic Book Publisher Simon & Schuster Sells for $1.62 Billion to Private Equity FirmBusiness
- Burglar Stops to Baptize Himself While Robbing Florida ChurchNews
- YouTube Star MrBeast Sued for $100 Million by Burger PartnersBusiness
- Federal Government Shuts Down, Flights Grounded Amid Severe Storm Warning in Washington, DCPolitics
- Study Hints That AI Chatbots Can Be Solid Personal TrainersTech
- Walgreens’ Longest-Service Employee Retires After Nearly 70 Years With The Company: ‘Time Passes Fast’News
- NYC Cancer Doc Used ‘Legally Owned’ Handgun to Kill Her 4-Month-Old Baby and Then HerselfNews
- Military Recruiters Failed to Rigorously Identify Applicants with Extremist Ties, Pentagon Watchdog SaysNews
- Woman Sounds Alarm in Viral TikTok About Vacation ‘Scam’ That Cost Her $17,000News
- Beloved Maryland Teacher Disappears on Daily Walk Around NeighborhoodNews
- Police Investigating Possible Charges Against 7-Eleven Workers Who Beat ShoplifterNews