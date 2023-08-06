Lizard-Eating ‘Crazy Ants’ Swarm Louisiana: They ‘Decimate a Lot of Wildlife’

Crazy ants are taking over parts of Louisiana, local Fox affiliate WNTZ-TV reported.

“They are truly crazy, when people look down at the ground, they don’t make trails. They are milling around all over the ground,” Linda Bui, professor of environmental sciences at Louisiana State University, told WNTZ-TV.

A queen crazy ant and a worker ant at a lab. Courtesy USDA

The ants have so far been found in at least 19 parishes across the state.

They’re not known to bite or sting humans, Bui said, but they can be destructive.

“They’ll potentially move into people’s boats and then they will further move into the marsh and cause habitat destruction," she said. "They decimate beehives, kill the bees, they’ll also eat lizards, spiders, and decimate a lot of wildlife.”

Crazy ants are organized, resilient, and smart.

They might, for example, find ways to conceal pesticide so it doesn’t affect them.

“They’ll come in and bring soil on top of the pesticides so they can walk over it,” Bui said.

Local ABC affiliate WGNO-TV reported that crazy ants might set up colonies in or near human spaces such as in homes, lawnmowers, and boats.

Bui told WGNO-TV that they might then move into marshes and cause further destruction.

“I will tell you that people who have these crazy ants usually say they want their fire ants back,” she said.

In 2016, Planet Earth II from the BBC captured footage of the ants swarming and killing red crabs on Christmas Island in the Indian Ocean.