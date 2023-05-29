The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Liz Cheney Tells Graduates GOP ‘Wanted Me to Lie’ After Jan. 6

    The former representative also warned of insidious efforts to block college voters and the importance of women running for office

    Published |Updated
    Safia Samee Ali
    JWPlayer

    In a commencement speech at her alma mater on Sunday, former U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney spoke to college graduates about choosing honesty over political parties, the importance of voting, and the need to “defend our Constitution."

    Cheney spoke at Colorado College, from which she graduated in 1988, to hundreds of students. As part of the speech, she touched upon her interactions with former President Donald Trump and his supporters in the wake of the Capitol insurrection.

    “After the 2020 election and the attack of January 6th, my fellow Republicans wanted me to lie. They wanted me to say the 2020 election was stolen, the attack of January 6th wasn’t a big deal, and Donald Trump wasn’t dangerous,” Cheney said. “I had to choose between lying and losing my position in House leadership.”

    “As I spoke to my colleagues on my last morning as chair of the Republican conference … I told them that if they wanted a leader who would lie, they should choose someone else.” 

    Read More
    Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY), Vice Chairwoman of the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol, participates in the last public meeting in the Canon House Office Building on Capitol Hill on December 19, 2022 in Washington, DC.
    Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

    Cheney also warned of insidious efforts to block college voters, referencing comments made by Republican strategist Cleta Mitchell at a Republican National Committee retreat on limiting voting on college campuses, same-day voter registration and automatic mailing of ballots to registered voters.

    An audio recording of Mitchell's comments was first reported on by the Washington Post.

    “Those who are trying to unravel the foundations of our republic, who are threatening the rule of law and the sanctity of our elections, know they can’t succeed if you vote," Cheney told the graduates.

    The former representative also discussed the importance of more women running for political positions. 

    Cheney’s remarks were largely met with audience applause. Those who disagreed with Cheney's selection as commencement speaker turned their chairs away from the stage during the speech.

    Her words come amid speculation that she may be mounting her own presidential bid. Cheney has thus far said she is unsure about the prospects of running.

    The three term representative from Wyoming lost her seat after breaking party lines in a vote to impeach Trump for the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol. 

    Despite losing valuable support from a large Republican base, Cheney has not relented from her criticism of Trump.

    Her steadfast stance, however, has afforded her a national network of donors who have pledged to support a White House run. A super PAC organized to support her candidacy has remained active.

    The Associated Press contributed to this story. 

