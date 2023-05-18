The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Live Larvae Found In Plastic Flowers

    The living insect larvae were found in a shipment at New York's JFK Airport.

    Dan Gooding
    A shipment of fake flowers had some living surprises hidden inside at New York's JFK Airport: 630 insect larvae.

    US Customs and Border Protection inspectors discovered the creatures inside a shipment from Kenya.

    The Agriculture Specialists team confiscated the shipment to stop the spread of pests into the country.

    CBP Agriculture Specialists at JFK Discover Live Larvae Among Plastic Flowers
    Credit: CBP
    “This latest interception highlights the vigilance and dedication to duty that our CBP Agriculture Specialists demonstrate daily," said Francis J. Russo director of the New York field office. "By doing so, they ensure that the United States is safe from harmful pests entering our country that could potentially cause grave damage to our agricultural and economic vitality."

    The CBPAS says even tiny, seemingly harmful pests can cause huge disruption to trade, the economy and food supplies, adding that just one can cause millions of dollars' worth of damage.

    This incident isn't a one-off, either, with a typical day seeing over 2,600 prohibited items being seized by officials, including plants, meat and animal byproducts.

