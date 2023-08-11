Live Frog Found in Michigan Woman’s Sealed Spinach Container

A Michigan mother and her daughter got an unexpected surprise when unpacking their groceries: a live frog nestled in their sealed spinach container.

Amber Worrick spoke with FOX2 about the surprising discovery. "My daughter was screaming, she was like 'Oh my God, it’s a frog,' and I was like, 'What?'" recounted Worrick.

The amphibian was alive and active inside the spinach container that the Southfield, Michigan resident had just purchased.

Worrick mentioned that she had bought the package of Earthbound Farms Organic Spinach from a local grocery store and had not suspected anything unusual until she got home. "I didn't see anything, didn't feel heavy, I didn't feel anything wiggling," Worrick said. Only upon her daughter's closer inspection of the container did they spot the well-camouflaged frog.

To add to the intrigue, the frog was identified as a Pacific tree frog, a species native to California. Without wasting time, Worrick returned the spinach package — frog and all — to the grocery store. "I didn't want him to die, but I didn't want him in my food."

The grocery store staff confirmed to the news station that the frog was safely relocated outdoors and is now in good health. While Worrick received a refund for the spinach, she hinted at expecting further compensation.

"On the package, it says three times washed, or something like triple washed," she pointed out. "I don't believe that it was washed or else they would have caught a whole live frog."

Taylor Farms, the parent company of the spinach brand, responded to FOX 2, assuring that they will “do everything” to avert such incidents in the future and extended an apology.

Reflecting on the unusual incident, Worrick remarked, "Just thank God I didn't eat the frog."