Little Girl Missing for Two Years Is Reunited With Dad After She Was Found in Mexico

A then-4-year-old who had been missing for over two years was found safe in Mexico over the weekend and shared a heartwarming reunion with her father at the Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) confirmed.



Majesty Williams, now 6 years old, was allegedly abducted by her mother, Andrea McCord, in April 2021. McCord, now 34, had been visiting Majesty at her father's home in Smyrna, Georgia, about a half an hour north of Atlanta, when she allegedly stole his keys and escaped with Majesty, parking his car at a nearby grocery store.



By the time Majesty's father, James Williams, arrived at the store, the pair had already vanished. Williams reported Majesty missing, and the Smyrna Police Department issued a warrant for McCord's arrest.



Police said NCMEC advocated for Majesty's case to be featured on the popular television show "On Patrol: Live" in March, which helped rapidly accelerate their investigation. Disappearances involving custody disputes tend to get less media coverage, but the organization used family home videos of Majesty to help the case gain national attention, NCMEC said.

McCord and her boyfriend, Custodio Guerra, were taken into custody for Interstate Interference with Child Custody and have been extradited back to the U.S. They were living with Majesty in San Luis Potosí, in central Mexico.



"I am incredibly grateful and overjoyed to be reunited with my daughter," Williams said. "Words cannot express how happy I am to have my daughter back home."