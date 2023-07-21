Lioness That Was Reportedly Seen Running Through Berlin Turns Out to Just Be a Wild Boar

Germans, who were frightened about reports of a lioness on the prowl outside Berlin, can rest easily now that officials have revealed that the animal in question was probably just a wild boar.

In a Friday press release, city officials confirmed that there was no reason to believe that a lion was on the loose.

“There is no indication that a big cat is in Kleinmachnow or the surrounding area. The level of danger is downgraded by the police,” the release said.

The alleged lion was first called to the attention of officials at midnight, on Thursday. Concerned residents contacted the police with video footage of what they believed to be a big cat feasting on a wild boar.

The footage also went viral on social media, provoking panic and concern among those who live in the area. Officials urged residents to stay inside their homes and keep their pets indoors.

A search commenced, across the region, with the police bringing in helicopters and drones to assist with locating the animals. Riot police were also on hand, to protect residents from the supposed rogue cat, according to the New York Times.

Throughout the search, it remained unclear where a lioness would have come from. No zoos or circuses in the area ever reported a missing cat, according to the press release.

After more than a day of searching and a few false alarms (one person broadcast the sound of a lion roaring over a loudspeaker), expert analysis of the video revealed that the mysterious animal was “by no means a lion,” according to the press release.

Officials acknowledged that some were skeptical about the big cat allegedly roaming the streets, from the start. In the video, the animal’s back does appear to be similar in color to a lion, but its head is almost entirely concealed by shadows and foliage.

“After several experts had already expressed their doubts that a lion could be seen on the video distributed via social media, this was also confirmed by certified trackers,” the press release said.