    Lindsay Graham Calls Debt Ceiling Deal a ‘Catastrophe for Defense’

    Graham argued that the 3% increase in defense spending is not in line with inflation rates

    Jason Hahn
    Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina criticized defense spending included in the debt ceiling deal proposed by President Joe Biden and Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy this weekend.

    On Sunday, Biden and McCarthy agreed to raise the country's debt ceiling ahead of a vote scheduled in the upcoming week, according to the Associated Press.

    The proposed bill will reportedly bump defense spending to $886 billion, which is about a 3% increase from the current budget.

    But while speaking to Fox News, 67-year-old Graham argued that the increase wasn't enough because it is "below inflation."

    In a tweet on Monday, Graham said he would use "all powers available to me in the Senate" to "undo this catastrophe."

    "I will use all powers available to me in the Senate to have amendment votes to undo this catastrophe for defense," Graham, a Republican, said. "I support raising the debt limit for 90 days to give us a chance to correct this disaster for defense," he added.

    He added: "Have total disgust for political leaders’ decision to make it remotely possible to gut our national security apparatus at a time of great peril. Take this absurd idea off the table."

    In a separate series of posts, Graham claimed the budget reduces the Navy's number of ships, which he tweeted was "welcome news to China."

    He also asserted that the bill does not provide weapons or technology to "help Ukraine defeat Putin and make the world more stable."

    "To Biden, [Mitch] McConnell, and McCarthy, what are we going to do about our own national defense as well as our support of Ukraine?" Graham wrote. "We need to know."

    According to Reuters, House members will vote on the bill, and will then need at least nine Republican votes to pass in the Senate.

