Linda Yaccarino Leaves NBC Amid Reports She Will Become Twitter CEO

Global advertising chief Linda Yaccarino has resigned NBCUniversal as reports say she is headed to Twitter to be the new CEO.

Elon Musk had announced on Thursday that he was bringing on a woman to head the social media site but did not name her.

The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday that Yaccarino was in talks with the company to take on the role.

Yaccarino issued a statement Friday saying: “It has been an absolute honor to be part of Comcast NBCUniversal and lead the most incredible team.”

“We’ve transformed our company and the entire industry—and I am so proud of what we’ve accomplished together,” she continued.

Yaccarino didn’t say anything about Twitter in her statement.

Mike Cavanagh, President of Comcast Corporation said, “Linda has made countless contributions to the company during her twelve year tenure, and we wish her the best.”

NBCUniversal said Mark Marshall would step in to replace her on an interim basis.

Musk bought Twitter for $44 billion last October.

He spent the following months slashing staff and cutting costs.

Many of the social network’s major advertisers pulled back on ad buys.

It would be Yaccarino’s job to convince them to resume spending on ads.

Musk and Yaccarino had appeared on-stage together at a conference in mid-April. They discussed "Twitter 2.0" and what it means for marketers, culture, and conversations.

Musk had run a Twitter poll in December asking users if he should step down as head of the company.

A majority of the 17.5 million votes said “yes” to the question.