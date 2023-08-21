TRENDING NOW | Henry Winkler Says USA Is ‘At a Very Scary Moment’ After Donald Trump’s Arrest: ‘Nobody is Above the Law’ (Exclusive)
Two best friends, Alice and Ranna, marked their 100th birthdays together in Sun City, Arizona, over the weekend.
The duo, who have been inseparable since the 1940s, drew dozens of friends and family members from across the nation to join their milestone celebration.
While Alice celebrated her 100th on Sunday, August 20, Ranna is set to reach the same milestone in January. For Alice, the journey to 100 feels much like any other chapter in her life.
"There’s no change. I still sleep, I still eat, I eat a lot. But the big change is I don’t run around or do very much," she told local station KTVK.
