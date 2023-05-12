‘Liam’ and ‘Olivia’ Extend Their Run as Most Popular Baby Names in U.S.

"Liam" and "Olivia" were the most popular baby names of 2022, according to newly released data from the Social Security Administration.
"Liam" has sat at the top of the list for six years in a row, while "Olivia" has been the most popular girls' name since overtaking "Emma" in 2019.
Naming trends are fairly stable from one year to the next, although pop culture tends to have an effect on the fastest rising names in the country. The top trending name for boys last year was "Dutton" — possibly inspired by the wildly popular TV show "Yellowstone," whose gruff main character played by Kevin Costner is named John Dutton.
Other emerging names include "Wrenlee," "Kayce," "Neriah," and "Chosen."
The administration began creating baby name lists in 1997, and its records include names from as far back as 1880. It's possible to search the popularity of a name by year using the SSA's online database.
Here's a full list of the top 10 boys' and girls' names of 2022, according to the Social Security Administration:
|Boys
|Girls
|1. Liam
|1. Olivia
|2. Noah
|2. Emma
|3. Oliver
|3. Charlotte
|4. James
|4. Amelia
|5. Elijah
|5. Sophia
|6. William
|6. Isabella
|7. Henry
|7. Ava
|8. Lucas
|8. Mia
|9. Benjamin
|9. Evelyn
|10. Theodore
|10. Luna
