LGBTQ+ Veterans Sue Pentagon Over Military’s Failure to Change Records After Repeal of ‘Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell’

A group of LGBTQ+ veterans who say they and thousands of their peers have been blocked from accessing critical benefits and jobs because they were dishonorably discharged under the military's former "Don't Ask, Don't Tell" policy have filed a class action lawsuit hoping to compel the Department of Defense into updating their discharge paperwork.

The complaint, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California on Tuesday, seeks to have the federal government remove language in military records that specifies a veteran's sexual orientation and to upgrade discharged statuses for tens of thousands of veterans.

Sherrill Farrell, Steven Egland, James Gonzales, Jules Sohn, and Lilly Steffanides are named as plaintiffs in the lawsuit. The group is represented by the Impact Fund, Legal Aid at Work, and the law firm King & Spalding LLP.

The lawsuit, reviewed by The Messenger, alleges the Pentagon violated their constitutional rights by not automatically updating discharge paperwork following the repeal of the controversial policy in 2010.

"Requiring LGBTQ+ veterans to first bear the stigma and discriminatory effects of carrying indicators of sexual orientation on their [discharge papers] and then navigate a broken record correction process to seek resolution violates their constitutional rights to equal protection, informational privacy, property and due process protected by the Fourteenth and Fifth Amendments to the U.S. Constitution," the complaint says.

The government's inaction has real impacts on veterans' lives and propels a "continuing cycle of discrimination," according to a news release about the lawsuit from Legal Aid at Work.

"A veteran’s DD-214 serves as their primary record of service," the release says. "For those discharged because of their actual or perceived sexual orientation, proving their military service – for instance, in applying to subsequent jobs or applying for certain benefits – effectively amounts to 'outing' their sexual orientation due to the discriminatory narratives and/or separation codes on their DD-214."

Furthermore, veterans who are not "honorably" discharged are unable to access veteran services, such as healthcare, higher education funding, home loan financing and job benefits, among others.

A spokesperson for the DoD told The Messenger on Wednesday the department does not comment on pending litigation.

However, Pentagon officials told CBS News veterans seeking to change their discharge status can submit a two-page application, and that "legal representation is not required to apply for a discharge review."

Discharge review boards "continue to strive to finalize 90% of all cases within 10 months as required by statute," the spokesperson said.

According to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, all branches of the military consider veterans "have a strong case for a discharge upgrade" if they can prove their discharge was related to one of several reasons identified by the military, including sexual orientation.

But the complaint filed in court says even though the government has already acknowledged the discriminatory nature of the past policies, the burden still falls on individual veterans to seek updated records -- a lengthy process that can take months or years to complete.

The lawsuit contends the process is "constitutionally inadequate."

"The application process is opaque; many veterans must hire lawyers to assist them," the complaint says. "Individual veterans are forced to relive the trauma of their discharge, carrying the burden of proving discrimination to the very institution that discriminated against them."

The V.A. has reported an estimated 14,000 service members were discharged between 1994 and 2011 under "Don't Ask, Don't Tell," although more than 100,000 veterans are believed to have been discharged because of their gender identity or sexual orientation between World War II and the end of the policy.

According to the lawsuit, a public information request made by Legal Aid to Work revealed 35,801 veterans were discharged because of "real or perceived homosexuality, homosexual conduct, sexual perversion, or any other related reason" between 1980 and 2011.

Egland, a 63-year-old U.S. Army veteran from Michigan who is one of the plaintiffs, said he was never able to say he was proud to serve because the circumstances and language of his discharge have been a "painful reminder of the trauma" he experienced.

Egland was discharged in 1989 because of his sexual orientation, which is identified on his discharge papers, according to the lawsuit.

“For many years I never disclosed my service in the military," he said in a statement. "Having an updated DD-214 would bring me so much healing and would restore my own pride in my service to this country. I believe every veteran deserves this, regardless of their sexual orientation."