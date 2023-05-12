The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Levi’s CEO Says There Is Growing Demand for Its Gender-Neutral Clothing Line

    CEO Chip Bergh said the company is building "a very small collection of gender-neutral clothing."

    Ben Kesslen
    Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

    The CEO of Levi’s said Thursday that there is a growing demand for gender-neutral clothing, and his company is prepared to meet the needs of the market. 

    “We are building out slowly, starting with a very small collection of gender-neutral or gender fluid line," Levi Strauss & Co. CEO Chip Bergh said at an event hosted by Axios, "and there is definitely consumer appetite for that and we're there for that.”

    Bergh added that the company knows "that some women buy some men's products and men buy some women's products."

    “We've got the research and the data to show it and that’s great,” he added.

    Bergh's comments were asked in the context of the intense right-wing backlash against Anheuser Busch for its small social media campaign between Bud Light and transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney. 

    The uproar didn’t seem to deter Bergh, who explained there is demand for gender-neutral clothing that caters to people across the gender spectrum. 

    Levi’s website has a guide to “unisex style” on its website, that says "Levi’s are designed to be worn by anyone and everyone, regardless of gender."

