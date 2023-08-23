5-Year-Old’s Lemonade Stand Raises Over $16,000 for Maui Fire Victims
The five-year-old turned lemonade into human aid by donating over $16,000 to the Maui wildfire victims
Like any kid in the summertime, 5-year-old Edison Juel told his parents he wanted a lemonade stand. But his motive was heartwarming. He wanted to help the victims of the Maui wildfires.
Edison, his younger brother Archie, and their parents Ami and Matt, were vacationing in O’ahu when the fires broke out. While they were safe on another island, the Seattle family recalled their spectacular vacation in Lahaini in January and felt inclined to help the town they had loved so much.
Edison told his parents he wanted to have “one of those stands” to help support the wildfire survivors on last week's family walk. His parents figured out he meant a lemonade stand and helped the soon-to-be kindergarten student set up.
“I thought maybe we could raise $100 and didn’t know people would be so generous,” Ami said.
Edison’s ambition took over, and he didn’t want to build just any lemonade stand. He also wanted to sell his toys and candy. As a result, he named the stand “Food & Stuff & Lemonade for Lahaina.” He sold everything for just $1.
The tech-savvy philanthropist decided he would accept Venmo. Word spread throughout the neighborhood, and Edison’s stand soon raised over $1,000.
Ami and Matt took advantage of their employer’s generous corporate match offer of 3:1 for donations, quickly turning the profits into over $3,300.
“It was seriously his idea to accept Venmo!” Amy laughed. “We got a $500 Venmo donation, and [I] couldn’t believe it, but Edison was more excited about the kid who showed up with a bag full of coins.”
That money more than quadrupled and eventually equated to over $16,000. The Juel's donated all the lemonade stand profits to the Maui Community Fund.
