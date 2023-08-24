Lego Launches Braille-Coded Bricks to Help Teach Vision-Impaired Children to Read

Blind and vision-impaired children will have the opportunity to learn to read the Braille alphabet through playing with Legos as the company is offering its Braille-coded bricks for sale to families online.

The famous toy company first began offering the special bricks in 2020 for free to educational organizations that specialized in working with visually impaired children. Now, individual families will be able to purchase the set.

In a news release from Lego, the company said it hopes that the Braille bricks will also help teach parents and siblings as the bricks also come with educational games that families can play together.

The Play with Braille set includes 250 bricks in five different colors. Lego

Martine Abel-Williams, president of the World Blind Union, said in a statement, “For blind and partially sighted children, and adults for that matter, it makes all the difference if they can share their journey of learning braille with the people they love the most.”

She added, “For the blind community, Braille is not just literacy, it’s our entry to independence and inclusion into this world, and to have LEGO Braille Bricks made available for the wider public is a massive step forward to ensuring more children will want to learn Braille in the first place. And because it’s based on a product that so many families already know and love, this is an invitation for all family members to have fun building tactile skills and getting familiar with Braille using the same tool.”

According to the European Blind Union, learning Braille can contribute to better spelling, reading, and writing skills, translating to a higher education level and better opportunities for employment for vision-impaired individuals, as reported by The Guardian.

While some argue that technology can substitute for Braille in some ways now, others argue that Braille offers visually impaired people more freedom.

Olivia Taylor, 7, lost her sight at the age of 17 months due to a brain tumor. Her mother, Lisa Taylor, told Lego, “Olivia first discovered Lego Braille bricks at school, and they had such a big impact on her curiosity for Braille. Before then, she found it hard to get started with the symbols, but now she’s improving all the time.”

Olivia told the company, “I can play with my sister. I like writing, building, and playing games.” Lisa, her husband, their 4-year-old daughter Imogen, and Olivia’s grandmother have started to learn Braille.

“To have a set at home changes everything. We can play with Braille together as a family, and she can introduce Braille to her little sister in a way they both love. Lego Braille bricks are accessible for her without being different from other kids, so she gets to play and learn just like every other child,” Lisa said in a statement.

The Braille bricks will be available to purchase online starting Sept. 1 and will be available in English and French.

The $89.99 pack includes 287 bricks in many colors that are compatible with existing Lego sets. The company plans to launch Italian, German, and Spanish versions in 2024.