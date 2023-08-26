Legionnaires’ Disease Traced to Two Hotels in the Las Vegas

The Southern Nevada Health District is investigating cases of Legionnaires’ disease in guests who stayed in Las Vegas hotels.

Two people who have been diagnosed with the illness stayed at Caesars Palace Hotel and Casino within the last 12 months, the district announced. Environmental samples taken from the property tested positive for Legionella, the bacteria that causes the illness.

A third guest at The Orleans Hotel & Casino also tested positive for Legionnaires’ disease, the district said. The district investigated the hotel earlier this year after two confirmed cases were reported. Environmental samples have tested positive for Legionella, the district said.

Legionnaires' disease is a type of pneumonia that spreads when people ingest water droplets containing Legionella into their lungs, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

People 50 years or older, current or former smokers, people with chronic lung disease, people who with weakened immune systems and people with underlying illnesses have an increased risk of getting sick, the health district said.

Guests who stayed at Caesars Palace Aug. 1 through Aug. 23 and experienced symptoms up to 14 days after their stay are asked to report their illness to the district. Guests who stayed at The Orleans dating back to Aug. 1 are asked to do the same.

Legionnaire's disease — also called "Air Conditioner Disease" — has hit multiple locations this summer, with officials in New Jersey, Illinois, California and Canada reporting outbreaks.