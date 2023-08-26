Legionnaires’ Disease Traced to Two Hotels in the Las Vegas

The Southern Nevada Health District is investigating cases of Legionnaires’ disease in guests who stayed in Las Vegas hotels.
Two people who have been diagnosed with the illness stayed at Caesars Palace Hotel and Casino within the last 12 months, the district announced. Environmental samples taken from the property tested positive for Legionella, the bacteria that causes the illness.
A third guest at The Orleans Hotel & Casino also tested positive for Legionnaires’ disease, the district said. The district investigated the hotel earlier this year after two confirmed cases were reported. Environmental samples have tested positive for Legionella, the district said.
Legionnaires' disease is a type of pneumonia that spreads when people ingest water droplets containing Legionella into their lungs, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
People 50 years or older, current or former smokers, people with chronic lung disease, people who with weakened immune systems and people with underlying illnesses have an increased risk of getting sick, the health district said.
Guests who stayed at Caesars Palace Aug. 1 through Aug. 23 and experienced symptoms up to 14 days after their stay are asked to report their illness to the district. Guests who stayed at The Orleans dating back to Aug. 1 are asked to do the same.
Legionnaire's disease — also called "Air Conditioner Disease" — has hit multiple locations this summer, with officials in New Jersey, Illinois, California and Canada reporting outbreaks.
- Las Vegas’ First Weed-Friendly Hotel to Open in June
- Las Vegas Strip Hotel Sued After Live Bat Allegedly Found in Room, Guests Required Rabies Treatment
- Bail Denied for Teen Accused of Killing Man From Dating App in Las Vegas Strip Hotel Room
- Teen Girl Charged With Killing Man in Las Vegas Strip Hotel Room
- Health Department Shuts Down Planet Hollywood Las Vegas Swimming Pools
- Bed Bugs Allegedly Discovered in 7 Prominent Las Vegas Strip Resorts
- UNC Chapel Hill on Lockdown Over Possible Active ShooterNews
- Microsoft Kills $1 Xbox Game Pass Trial Just Before Starfield LaunchTech
- Softball Coach Arrested for Allegedly Stalking and Sexually Abusing Teen ‘Under the Guise…of Private Lessons’News
- Father Arrested for Harassing Estranged Wife Just Days Before Allegedly Murdering His Two SonsNews
- Man Arrested for Trying to Hit Ding Dong Ditchers with His CarNews
- Rare August Super Blue Moon to Shine in the Night Sky this WeekTech
- Pilot Travels 5,800 Miles to Personally Deliver Girl’s Missing ‘American Girl’ DollNews
- Texas Man Says He Knows Where His Stolen Tesla Is But Cops Refuse to Retrieve It: ‘They’re Not Taking Me Seriously’News
- WATCH: Climate Protesters Attempt to Shut Down Burning Man FestivalNews
- Woman Caught Cheating on Husband Lied About Being Raped to Get an STD Test: ProsecutorsNews
- Connecticut Firefighter Dies at Home After Working Nearly 40-Hour ShiftNews
- Tomb of Ancient ‘Priest of Pacopampa’ Discovered in Peru After 3,000 YearsNews