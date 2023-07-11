Legendary ‘Horseman of the Year’ Arrested for Killing His Son’s Horse: Authorities

A horse trainer described as a "local legend" in North Carolina was arrested after allegedly killing his son's steed during a heated dispute.
John Victor Russell, 75, is accused of firing a gun while arguing with his son, fatally striking the horse that the younger man had been riding, according to local TV station WYFF.
The incident allegedly took place on July 5 on the grounds of Russell's home in Green Creek, North Carolina, the Polk County Sheriff's Office told the outlet.
Deputies were reportedly dispatched there in response to a report of gunfire.
Russell was charged with cruelty to animals and assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill, both felonies.
After appearing before a magistrate, he was released on a $90,000 bond, WYFF reported.
Russell, known as "Vick," owns Ly-Nard Hills Farm in Columbus, North Carolina, according to the Chronicle of the Horse website.
In 2021, North Carolina's Tryon International Equestrian Center named Russell its first "local legend," stating that the second-generation trainer and his family had "built quite the beloved name for themselves in our community."
Russell's arrest also came a month after he was named "horseman of the year" by the Carolinas Show Hunter Hall of Fame, the Chronicle of the Horse reported.
Russell is scheduled to appear in Polk County Superior Court on July 19.
No defense lawyer has yet filed a notice of appearance on his behalf, a court official said Tuesday.
