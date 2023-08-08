Legal Fight to Keep Emotional Support Emu Pushes Virginia Man to Run for Office

After winning a case in Virginia Beach Circuit Court to keep his emotional support animal, a man is now running for office.

“When the judge first charged me, [he] told me if I didn’t like the laws I would have to go to Richmond and change them myself,” Nicholas Olenik told The News & Observer.

He then said he left the courthouse and went straight to the Department of Elections to start the process of running for state delegate.

The 41-year-old is running as an Independent for Virginia’s 96th District house seat. He was encouraged to run for office after almost losing his emotional support emu, Nimbus.

According to his campaign website, Olenik's platform includes supporting mental health, military members and veterans, farmers, law enforcement, and education.

Olenik purchased an emu based on the advice of a friend after he fell into deep depression four years ago, the Associated Press reported. While he experienced mental health issues his whole life, losing his father and brother made his condition worse, Olenik said.

“I came back to life because of that emu,” Olenik said during an interview with the AP. “You can’t be sad when you’re with an emu. They’re the cutest damned things ever.”

Now almost 6 feet tall, the Australian bird grew up with his family peacefully until a neighbor complained to Virginia Beach Animal Control, and Olenik was cited for having livestock in an area not suitable for it.

When taken to court, a District Court judge found him guilty and ordered him to pay a $50 fine in March. The judge held off on ordering Olenik to get rid of Nimbus because he knew he planned to appeal.

Olenik then succeeded in his appeal when Virginia Beach Circuit Judge Kevin Duffan issued a 2-page opinion finding Olenik not guilty of the charge and ruling he can keep his pet.

Per Duffan, while city code prevents livestock from being in areas not designated for it, exceptions include animals as household pets.

“The record is clear that Nimbus is treated like family,” Duffan wrote. “There is no question that the Defendant is not raising Nimbus for ‘food or fiber’… While it is highly unusual that someone would keep an emu as a pet — or as a companion animal — while residing in the heart of suburbia, Defendant has shown to the court that it is not impossible.”

Duffan also dismissed the case with prejudice, meaning the city can’t refile the case.

But while the court sided with Olenik, prosecutors had already succeeded with Nimbus being removed from the home, as they only agreed to another trial if Nimbus was relocated.

Olenik took Nimbus to Tennessee, where she then fell in love with a male emu on the property. Despite being able to bring her home after the case, Olenik said she looked so happy he decided to leave her there.

The case impacted Olenik so much that he decided to take matters into his own hands and run for office. He’ll be competing with Republican Mike Karslake and Democrat Kelly Fowler in the Nov. 7 election, according to the Virginia Public Access Project.

When asked by the AP on how he felt about being known as “the emu guy,” Olenik said he was not ashamed of it. “I needed that bird, and she needed me,” Olenik said. “She brought me back enough that here I am now running for state delegate.”

According to the Kansas City Star, Olenik plans to get another emu.